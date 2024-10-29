Advertisement

in other news

PFF Grades from Michigan State's 24-17 loss to Michigan

PFF Grades from Michigan State's 24-17 loss to Michigan

PFF grades from Michigan State's week nine loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
MSU's Jonathan Smith: 'Frustrating, disappointing' loss to rival Michigan

MSU's Jonathan Smith: 'Frustrating, disappointing' loss to rival Michigan

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith addresses many issues that led to the 24-17 loss to Michigan.

 • Brendan Moore
Missed opportunities, errors cost Michigan State against Michigan

Missed opportunities, errors cost Michigan State against Michigan

The Paul Bunyan Trophy was there for MSU's taking, but the Spartans could not quite get out of their own way.

 • Jacob Cotsonika
Michigan, Michigan State reflect on postgame scuffle

Michigan, Michigan State reflect on postgame scuffle

Once cooler heads prevailed, Loveland, Smith, and Moore provided perspective on the post-game incident

 • Seth Berry
Locked On Spartans: Well, that sucked

Locked On Spartans: Well, that sucked

Michigan State football lost to Michigan. Let's discuss it.

 • Matt Sheehan

Premium contentForums content
Published Oct 29, 2024
Ohio 2026 RB Favour Akih talks Michigan State offer: 'I was super excited'
Lee Wardlaw  •  Spartans Illustrated
Recruiting Writer

Favour Akih is a trending, 6-foot, 190-pound class of 2026 running back out of Rutherford B. Hayes Hayes High School in Delaware, Ohio. He tendered his third scholarship on Friday, which came from from Michigan State.

The offer came shortly after his visit to East Lansing on Oct. 19, where he watched the Spartans defeat conference foe Iowa, by a final score of 32-20.

Holding offers from Toledo and Iowa State before receiving one from Michigan State, Akih’s recruitment is continuing to grow, and for good reason. The underrated Midwest player is speedy and physical and has all of the makings of a Power Four prospect.

He has been a nightmare for defenses in the Buckeye State in 2024, totaling 1,516 yards in eight games for the Pacers. He was at Ohio State this past weekend for the Buckeyes’ game win over Nebraska.

Akih talked all things Michigan State in an interview with Spartans Illustrated. Below is everything he had to say about the Spartans.

