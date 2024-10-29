Ohio 2026 RB Favour Akih talks Michigan State offer: 'I was super excited'

Favour Akih is a trending, 6-foot, 190-pound class of 2026 running back out of Rutherford B. Hayes Hayes High School in Delaware, Ohio. He tendered his third scholarship on Friday, which came from from Michigan State.

The offer came shortly after his visit to East Lansing on Oct. 19, where he watched the Spartans defeat conference foe Iowa, by a final score of 32-20.

Holding offers from Toledo and Iowa State before receiving one from Michigan State, Akih’s recruitment is continuing to grow, and for good reason. The underrated Midwest player is speedy and physical and has all of the makings of a Power Four prospect.

He has been a nightmare for defenses in the Buckeye State in 2024, totaling 1,516 yards in eight games for the Pacers. He was at Ohio State this past weekend for the Buckeyes’ game win over Nebraska.

Akih talked all things Michigan State in an interview with Spartans Illustrated. Below is everything he had to say about the Spartans.