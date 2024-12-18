Oakland coach Greg Kampe: 'I cheer for (Tom Izzo) every day but one'

Oakland Golden Grizzlies head coach Greg Kampe calls for players off the bench during the 1st period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Photo by © Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan State downed Oakland 77-58 Tuesday night at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit for a 23rd straight time in an annual matchup that dates back to 1998. The same two coaches happen to have led both programs during that time. Yet despite the Grizzlies once again losing to the Spartans, you'll rarely hear a coach talk so gingerly after losing to the same team for the 23rd time in a row. But Oakland's head basketball coach, Greg Kampe, is a rarity. “This is what basketball is supposed to be, in my opinion,” Kampe said following the game. “I’m just a small-time guy, but this is what it’s supposed to be, to have relationships. We like Michigan State players, they like us. That handshake line was like brothers.” MSU head coach Tom Izzo and Kampe are two of just nine Division One basketball coaches who have been at the same school for at least 25 seasons, combining for 1,533 wins. The respect that’s been built over decades between the two is a shining and unique example of what makes college basketball special. The respect Izzo has for Kampe and what he’s built is, of course, mutual. The post-game press conference the two shared felt like more of a family gathering, perhaps contributing to that feeling is the game is fittingly played around the holiday season each year. Although Izzo has gotten the better of Kampe over the years, he understands they will always get the best of each other in the matchup. “They’ve played us well 99% of the time,” Izzo said before cracking a few more jokes and exiting the room.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo shakes hands with Oakland Golden Grizzlies players at the end of the game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. Spartans won 77-58. (Photo by © Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Spartans defeated Oakland 77-58 behind a strong second half performance on both ends of the floor. Xavier Booker led all scorers with 18 points and, at one stretch in the second half, scored nine straight to break the game open. Jaden Akins finished with 16 points, while Jaxon Kohler added 14 points and 10 boards. “(Booker) played good against us last year,” Kampe said when asked about containing the sophomore big man. “We lost Booker two times in a row in the trail three…I think he was a big factor in the game.” Kampe would add that MSU guards' defensive pressure in the second half was the difference, and that he thinks this would be the best defensive team his Grizzlies will play all year. The first half was a different story, as Oakland hung tight with the Spartans behind stellar shooting from DQ Cole who finished with 17 points (15 in the first half). The Golden Grizzlies also forced seven turnovers compared to MSU's one. “We got 11 new guys and we ran some sets where we missed guys that were open," Kampe said when asked about their struggles in the second half. "We predetermined what we were going to do and we can’t do that. I told them if we don’t turn the ball over in the second half, and if we rebound, we’re going to win.” MSU proceeded to force seven turnovers and out-rebound Oakland 31-13. Having to adapt to new rosters each season has still been an adjustment for many coaches and programs around the country, but has really been the norm for Kampe and Oakland. Going back to the likes of Jamal Cain and Kendrick Nunn - both of whom were drafted to the NBA - transferred into Oakland from premier programs and flourished under Kampe’s system. Buru Naivalurua, who Kampe said was a late scratch with a back injury sustained during warmups, would have caused more issues for the Spartans. The senior forward leads the Golden Grizzlies in rebounds at 7.6 a game and is a physical player at his size.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard Isaiah Jones (7) is fouled by Michigan State Spartans center Szymon Zapala (10) and Michigan State Spartans guard Jaden Akins (3) as he drives the lane, during the 2nd period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Photo by © Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

“We wore down on the glass,” Kampe said. “I couldn’t substitute the normal pattern. It’s a hard thing when you can’t gameplan for it, when a kid gets hurt in warm up.” Without Naivalurua, the Spartans took advantage in the paint on a smaller Grizzlies lineup, especially in the second half. With the tallest player on Oakland's lineup being 6-foot-9, the approach was being able to knock down shots, which the team did for a good portion of the game. Eventually, that wore off. “The only way we were going to win was to make some shots,” Kampe said. “I told everyone that before the game…the problem was the rebounds and turnovers in the second half, and that’s on Michigan State.” What’s almost a certainty moving forward for both coaches is that they will continue to meet again around this time every year for as long as they’re both in the game. It’s a matchup that bears little meaning to each team's conference or tournament goals, but makes them better. “He cheers for us every day but one; I cheer for him every day but one,” Kampe said. “That’s what this is supposed to be, and as long as we can do this, I’m going to be involved."