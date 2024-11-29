Advertisement
Published Nov 29, 2024
Non-Conference Series Preview: No. 1 Michigan State hosts Lindenwood
Jeremy Dewar  •  Spartans Illustrated
Hockey Insider

For the first time since October 2001, the Michigan State Spartans hockey team will be playing a game as the top ranked team in the country in the USCHO and USAHockey polls. The Spartans were ranked No. 1 in the post-season polls after their 2007 National Championship, but played no games as the top ranked team.

After the University of Denver was swept by Arizona State last weekend, MSU — who was off from play aside from a 6-2 exhibition win over the United States National Team Development Program — moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in the polls, garnering 38 of a possible 50 first place votes.

In just the third season under head coach Adam Nightingale, the Spartans have caught attention nationally and on campus as a program set up for long term success. Last season, the Spartans had a fast rise to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament before losing in the regional final to Michigan, a regional that took place in St. Louis, Missouri. That loss in St. Louis happened in the home rink of this weekend's opponent, the Lindenwood Lions.

