Nicholas Marsh eager to visit Michigan State, Michigan again

Big Rapids, Mich. - The next chapter of the Nicholas Marsh recruitment will include a pair of appearances at Michigan State and Michigan summer camps.

Marsh, a four-star wide receiver, ranked the No. 179 player in the country and the No. 4 player in Michigan, put forth another standout performance on Thursday, this time at the Michigan Showcase camp at Ferris State.

Michigan State and Michigan coaches were among those watching him closely. Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins watched from the sideline. Michigan coaches watched from the throwing area.

The saw a slightly improved version of the 6-foot-3 pass catcher.

“I’ve gotten a little bit faster,” Marsh said. “My track coach, Mike Carlson, helped me pick up my knees with my sprinting technique and that was pretty effective in the camp. I’ve been trying to perfect my routes and adjusting to my new speed. So this was a chance for me to work on bringing that into my routes. I’m adjusting to it, trying to get used to it.”

What’s the secret to his improved speed?

“Lifting my knees more and getting them back down as fast as possible,” he said.

His 200 meter personal best went from 23.9 to 22.9 this spring.

“I’m looking forward to running even faster at states this weekend,” Marsh said. “I’m going to run the 100 next year, but I didn’t run it this year. I’m still working to get faster.”

His hands have always been outstanding, and they are getting better too.

“It’s a habit,” he said. “I work on catching the ball so much that I feel like I can’t drop it, any time it touches my hands.”

Marsh will be going to a 7-on-7 tournament in Las Vegas with his summer team next week.

He already has firm scholarship offers with Michigan State and Michigan. Most recruits don’t camp at schools that have already offered scholarships, but Marsh’s constant quest for knowledge and improvement is drawing him to both camps.

“I’m looking forward to some of these camps here in Michigan like Michigan and Michigan State,” he said, “just to show the coaches more of what I can do, improve on my craft, learn more and get as much information as I can from coaches and players. I think I’m going to Michigan State either June 17th or the 24th.”

Marsh’s thoughts on Hawkins?

“Our relationship is still strong and continuing to get better,” he said.

He told SpartanMag.com in April that he planned to visit schools in the South. Those plans are still in the making, although he didn’t reveal any dates.

“I’m going to visit Alabama,” he said. “I’m looking forward to going down to Cincinnati. I’m trying to get to LSU and some of the big schools down South.”