EAST LANSING - Michigan State took steps toward becoming a stronger all-around defense during Saturday’s 35-21 victory at Indiana on Saturday.

MSU’s performance looked good on the stat sheet following the game, and even better when coaches graded film on Sunday.

Michigan State stifled the run, enjoyed its best pass rush performance in three years and - aside from one missed assignment in pass coverage - prevented big plays.

Michigan State held Indiana to 301 yards. Indiana had been averaging 436 yard per game.

Michigan State held Indiana to three-and-out on six occasions, and four-and-out on two other drives.

“We stopped the run, made the game one-dimensional in that capacity,” head coach Mark Dantonio said on Sunday night. “We pressured the quarterback, basically for six sacks. Forced him out of the pocket numerous times.”

MSU’s pass rush was the big development of the night. The Spartan defense is expected to be among the best in the Big Ten, if not the country, based on the ability to stop the run, and provide good individual coverage in the back end. But secondary coverage can only be so good if the pass rush isn’t putting heat on the opposing quarterback.