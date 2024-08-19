PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
New names, new faces, as MSU football names captains for 2024 season

Aidan Chiles, practicing during fall camp. Photo credit: Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated
Aidan Chiles, practicing during fall camp. Photo credit: Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated
Jacob Cotsonika • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
@jacobcotsonika

On Monday, Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith announced on X, formerly Twitter, that quarterback Aidan Chiles, running back Nate Carter, offensive lineman Tanner Miller, linebacker Jordan Turner, and defensive lineman Maverick Hansen would serve as the team’s captains for the 2024 season.

It is just another sign of the changing times in East Lansing as the Spartans used to choose different captains for each game under Mel Tucker. It appears that these five will remain the captains for the entirety of the 2024 campaign.

A big takeaway from the announcement is the inclusion of Chiles, who will still only be 18 years old when he takes the field against Florida Atlantic and Maryland. All four of the other captains have played at least three years of college football before the upcoming season, whereas Chiles has only served as a backup during his true freshman campaign at Oregon State.

Click here to get a great deal on a subscription to Spartans Illustrated.

The announcement highly implies that the former four-star prospect has shown leadership qualities and cultivated a lot of respect in the Spartan locker room since arriving in the spring.

Tanner Miller. Photo credit: David Harns/Spartans Illustrated
Miller, another Oregon State transfer, now officially gets recognized as a leader of the only MSU team he will be a part of. The former walk-on is coming off a year where he received first-team All-Pac-12 and second-team All-American honors. Having played for Smith for five seasons, Miller is very aware of how to install the culture Smith’s staff desires, especially as a guy who has worked his way up from the bottom of the depth chart.

Michigan State's Jordan Turner participates in a drill during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Photo Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Jordan Turner was also selected by his Spartan teammates, despite this being his first season in East Lansing as well. The fifth-year senior had been playing at Wisconsin for the previous four years.

Turner, who was a captain on the Farmington (Mich.) High School football team for three years, was third on the Badgers in 2023 with 61 tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks attached in 11 games. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2022 after a 68-tackle year and was named Defensive MVP of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Three transfers being named captains is proof that Smith’s system that worked at Oregon State is working so far in East Lansing. Obviously, Chiles is expected to lead no matter what as a quarterback, but DJ Uiagalelei was not a captain at Oregon State last season, despite having starting experience at Clemson. It shows that Miller is passing down wisdom on how Smith does things, and that Turner is a new face that is assimilating to the change very well.

Nate Carter (#5) during spring practice. Photo credit: Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated
The returning Carter was, by far, the biggest workhorse for the MSU offense last season. He was one of three players to start all 12 games on the offensive side of the ball, also getting at least 10 touches each time. Carter ended up receiving the ball 207 times, which also led the team by a wide margin. His 798 rushing yards was 705 more than the next-closest rusher (Jalen Berger). The former UConn transfer, who initially went to East Lansing to play for Tucker, gets rewarded for staying put.

Maverick Hansen. Screenshot: Spartans Illustrated/TikTok
Hansen is the only captain that has not played for another school. The sixth-year senior appeared in 11 games last year, starting four. Hansen is a similar story to Miller, in that they both started their collegiate careers buried on the depth chart and have slowly moved up. The job for the former two-star prospect was to be on the scout team and redshirt during his true freshman season. The next year, Hansen played in six games. In the three years since, he has played in every game but one.

Overall, very fitting

All five captains seem like very fitting choices.

Each player is standing in a position that might appear a little unexpected. Chiles is the only former blue-chip recruit, but is already in a true leadership position despite never playing a single down as a starter. Turner was a former three-star recruit. Carter and Hansen were two-stars. Miller, the only All-American, had zero stars.

The way that Smith is putting several undervalued guys out of high school in the forefront of his first season speaks to the culture Smith is building at Michigan State.

For a behind the scenes look at how Smith is rebuilding the Michigan State football program, read David Harns' exclusive article here.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

