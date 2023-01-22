Michigan State women's basketball snapped a four-game losing streak Sunday afternoon while celebrating Title IX and Alumni Day. The Spartans defeated Rutgers 85-63 in front of over 5,000 fans in attendance.
The victory for MSU moves the Spartans to 11-9 overall and 3-6 in league play. Rutgers drops to 8-13 on the season and 2-7 in Big Ten action.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The victory matched a season-high 85 points for the Spartans in Big Ten action despite shooting just 23.1% from 3-point range on the day. Michigan State instead relied on 46 of its 85 total points in the paint, including 18 fast break points and 28 total points off of 19 Scarlet Knights' turnovers. The bench also came up big, scoring 45 total points for the team.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5WaWN0b3J5IGZvciBNU1UuPGJyPlNwYXJ0YW5zIDg1LCBTY2FybGV0
IEtuaWdodHMgNjMuPGJyPk1TVSBzbmFwcyBpdHMgZm91ci1nYW1lIGxvc2lu
ZyBzdHJlYWsgYW5kIG5vdyBzdGFuZHMgMTEtOSBvdmVyYWxsIGFuZCAzLTYg
aW4gdGhlIEJpZyBUZW4uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9aYzg4Mkkx
ZEI4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWmM4ODJJMWRCODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo
OyBTcGFydGFucyBJbGx1c3RyYXRlZCAoQFNwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxzKSA8YSBo
cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1
cy8xNjE3Mjc5Nzg0OTQ5ODEzMjQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkph
bnVhcnkgMjIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j
IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz
IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Taiyier Parks led Michigan State with 14 points and seven rebounds and added one steal. Three Spartans scored 13 points, Matilda Ekh and Moira Joiner both hitting the mark alongside freshman guard Abbey Kimball achieving a career-high. Joiner was second on the glass for the team with six boards while Kimball notched two steals.
Overall, Kimball hit career-highs in points, minutes (16), field goals made (five), 3-point field goals made (two), rebounds (two), and assists (two). Fellow freshman Theryn Hallock also hit a career-high mark with four steals, matching DeeDee Hagemann for the team-high. Hagemann scored seven points while leading the team in helpers with eight, a season-high for the sophomore point guard.
Kaylene Smikle led all scorers with 27 points for Rutgers while Kai Carter notched 11 points and Chyna Cornwell added 10 points for a shorthanded Scarlet Knights squad. Just eight players were dressed for RU, forcing the team to play a short bench with only one player seeing the floor for fewer than 22 minutes.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Less than two and a half minutes into the game and Michigan State had opened with a 9-0 run and never looked back. By the closing buzzer, MSU had outscored RU 27-10.
The second quarter was much the same for the Spartans who continued to build on the team’s commanding lead over the course of the next 10 minutes. After MSU twice pushed its lead out to 19, Rutgers was able to use a 9-4 run to trim its deficit to just 14 at the midway point, trailing 21-35. Michigan State responded with an 11-0 run to open up a 46-21 lead. By the final buzzer at the end of the second stanza, it was MSU up 48-26 heading into the locker room for halftime.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Rutgers was able to finally make a run in the third quarter –taking advantage of five MSU turnovers to the tune of six points – and eat into the Scarlet Knights’ deficit. RU was able to outscore MSU 18-15 in the period as the Spartans went cold from deep, going just 0-of-4 from 3-point range. By comparison, Michigan State shot 6-of-17 from deep while giving up just two turnovers in the first half. It was still a commanding 63-44 lead for the Spartans at the end of the third quarter.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The final stanza saw Michigan State get back on track with outscoring its opponent. After letting Rutgers narrow the gap by in the third quarter, MSU outscored RU 22-19 in the final period. 16 of the Spartans 22 points came from the bench while Michigan State returned to a focus on ball security with just two turnovers in the final period. By the end of the quarter, it was a final score of 85-63 for Michigan State.
The Spartans have a bye week ahead and return to the court next on Jan. 29 on the road at No. 21 Illinois. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be carried on the Big Ten Network, one of just two remaining games in the regular season scheduled on linear television for the season. The other is the second-straight road game scheduled at Nebraska on Feb. 2 following the trip to Urbana-Champaign, Illinois.