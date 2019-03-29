SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - While it’s obvious that most of the attention nationally will be squarely placed on the shoulders of the matchup between Michigan State’s Cassius Winston and LSU’s Tremont Waters, it’s fair to say that both teams’ point guards will be more focused with how their teammates perform during the Spartans vs. Tigers Sweet 16 matchup Friday night.



And rightly so.

While both players are their respective team’s leading scorers and assist men, they know neither one of them can get the job done alone.

Still, their numbers are noteworthy at this point in the NCAA Tournament.

Winston, a junior, averages 18.9 points and 7.5 assists per game, while Waters, a sophomore, leads the way for his team with 15 points and 5.6 assists per contest.

But when No. 2 MSU (30-6) and LSU (28-6) meet for the just the second time in history in the East Region at 7:09 p.m. (CBS) at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., the outcome will be determined by more than just the teams’ guard play.

What happens down low and under the basket will say just as much about each school’s chance to move on and play the winner of No. 1 seed Duke vs. Virginia Tech on Sunday as anything.

The Spartans will be counting on three forwards - redshirt senior Kenny Goins, junior Nick Ward and sophomore Xavier Tillman, while the Tigers will be looking for strong performances from a pair of big men in Kavell Bigby-Williams and freshman and leading rebounder Naz Reid.

“We’ve just got to be physical,’’ Tillman said of MSU challenges against the duo. “From Cash (Winston) to me. Everybody’s got to be physical. They’ve got some high flyers and we can’t let them get on the boards.’’

MSU, which enters the game with a nearly a plus-10 rebounding margin to LSU’s plus-4.8, will try to exploit the Tigers’ three-guard, two-forward attack with strong inside play. Michigan State will try to do it against an LSU team that is forcing nearly 15 turnovers a contest, and ranks No. 9 in the country in steals.

The Spartans average 13 turnovers a game. Michigan State turned the ball over 22 times in its second round win over Big Ten foe Minnesota, and must value every possession in order to have a chance to win and move on.

“If we do that again, we’ll probably lose,’’ senior shooting guard and captain Matt McQuaid said. “If you get 20-plus turnovers in the tournament, that’s just unacceptable. So we definitely have to make sure we’re not turning the ball over like that.’’

Michigan State hopes to continue to play productively down low, but will need to do it against an LSU team that is strong in the blocked shot department.

Tillman’s 9.8 points and 7.2 rebounds leads the way, while Goins is the team’s top rebounder at 8.9 a contest. Goins adds 8.1 points a game and has emerged in the last six weeks of the season as a terrific 3-point shooting threat. Goins is likely to get some open looks against LSU, with the way LSU sells out for steals and blocked shots at other areas of the floor.