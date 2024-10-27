MSU's Jonathan Smith: 'Frustrating, disappointing' loss to rival Michigan

Michigan State started Saturday’s game against Michigan with two dominant offensive drives. The first one resulted in a missed chip shot field goal from 25 yards out. The second one ended in a Nate Carter touchdown.

Michigan State had the ball at the Michigan 2-yard line and was faced with a fourth down before a preventable delay of game penalty pushed the Spartans back on that first drive. In hindsight, head coach Jonathan Smith said that he should’ve called a timeout to avoid the penalty. That forced them to attempt a field goal, which went wide right.

It was the first drive of the game and plenty of other red zone missed opportunities that hurt the Spartans in the 24-17 loss in Ann Arbor.

“The red zone piece is frustrating,” Smith said after the loss. “Again, we’ve got to keep looking at it, again, be able to punch it in (to the end zone). That’s on me, I’m thinking about the first drive, go down there, saw the clock where it’s at, it’s fourth-and-2, you know what, we’ll just take three and we don’t even get that, but we’ve got to find ways to finish drives when we get inside the 20, 25-yard line.”

Michigan State had the lead for a good chunk of the first half. Thanks to a solid offensive drive by the Wolverines which resulted in a touchdown and a fumble by quarterback Aidan Chiles that set them up in field goal range, Michigan scored nine points in the final minute of the first half to take a 9-7 lead heading into the locker room.

The Spartans also didn’t play well in the final few minutes of the second half. On a huge fourth down with under two minutes to play, Chiles forced a pass to a well-covered Aziah Johnson and it fell incomplete. Michigan State’s defense could not stop the Michigan ground game on the ensuing possession and the Wolverines sealed the win.