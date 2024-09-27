After a disappointing loss to Boston College last Saturday, Michigan State has an even tougher matchup this week: the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Despite the defeat, there were bright spots for the Spartans that stood out against the Eagles. The defense looked solid, the kicking and punting games on special teams were superior and quarterback Aidan Chiles showed off his athleticism and play-making ability. However, MSU also made plenty of mistakes, especially when it came to turning the ball over. There will be zero room for error this weekend if the Spartans hope to pull off a dramatic upset against the No. 3-ranked team in the country.

While giveaways and penalties have been plenty prevalent this season, perhaps the biggest thorn in the side for the Spartans in the early going may be injuries — especially within the offensive line. Two offensive guards (Kristian Phillips and Gavin Brocious) are already out for the season. Injuries have continued to pile up in the wide receivers room, the secondary and the defensive line/rush ends group as well.

Michigan State offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik spoke to the media following practice Tuesday about moving pieces along the offensive line.

Brandon Baldwin, who made the start at right guard against Boston College, slid inside last week and allowed redshirt freshman Stanton Ramil to make his first collegiate start at left tackle. Baldwin totaled 68 snaps against the Eagles, which was his highest output of the season. Michalczik had high praise for the redshirt senior.

“I thought Brandon did a great job of going in there," Michalczik said about Baldwin. "I think he really helped us there (at guard). Overall, it’s frustrating because you see flashes of things you really want to see, and then you’ll see the one mistake that limits the play."