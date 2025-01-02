MSU Hockey Roundup: Hosting Wisconsin, World Jr Championships, Recruiting

(Photo by Ben Sonday (Spartans Illustrated))

There was limited time for the Spartans to celebrate winning the Great Lakes Invitational after ending a 15-year drought as the No. 1 ranked Michigan State men's ice hockey team returns to play tonight. The Spartans host Big Ten opponent Wisconsin at Munn Ice Arena Thursday nice before playing a neutral-site game at Wrigley Field Saturday night. The Badgers have played much better since the calendar turned to December, beginning with a 4-0 win over the Spartans, going 4-2 in their last six games overall. Those two losses both came in overtime to Michigan and MSU, respectively. In that same stretch, UW has won three times in shutouts (MSU, UM, and Ferris State), riding a hot goalie in senior transfer Tommy Scarfone. The Badger goaltender boasts a .920 save percentage and 2.04 goals against average. Wisconsin wants to play a defensively sound brand of hockey under second-year head coach Mike Hastings. Scarfone has reaped the benefits of that style, providing a backbone for a team that was drowning in the early part of the season. In the 4-0 Badgers win over the Spartans, UW took a 1-0 lead 15 minutes into the game and sat on that lead until five minutes into the third period. In that final period, the Badgers scored on a power play, earning a 2-0 lead. Wisconsin just suffocated the game out, adding one more goal with a goaltender and then an empty net goal to bring the final score to the lopsided 4-0 margin. It was not the best game performance by Michigan State, but that is not to take anything away from Wisconsin who imposed the game to be at the Badgers' speed and style. When the Spartans bounced back the next night for an overtime win, they had to battle back from being down 2-0 to the Badgers before taking control of play in the second period using a Charlie Stramel power play goal to breakthrough for the first MSU goal of the weekend. The Spartans then tied the game in the third period and won on an Isaac Howard three-on-three overtime goal.

Keys To Thursday's Game

Charlie Stramel In both games in Madison, the former Badger played some of his best hockey in green and white. Stramel was clearly fired up to be playing a team that limited his role when Hastings was hired as he played with an edge physically, was active after whistles, and turned that into one of his five goals on the season so far. Stramel can be the spark to the fire in a very important game as the Spartans sit five points back of league leader Minnesota, with two games in hand. A sweep is MSU's goal this weekend, and Stramel — with a home crowd against his former team — can be huge to the success tonight.

Fast Start Both games in Madison saw the Spartans play from behind and, as we saw, that is not an easy task to play yourself back into a win, particularly on the road. Playing with a lead against a defensive team like the Badgers gives MSU a great chance to succeed, especially with Luca Di Pasquo making his debut against a Big Ten league opponent as a sophomore. Get out in front early, make a team break out of their shell and beat them on a counter attack, is a great recipe for success for the Spartans.

Männistö-Shoudy-Kelly Line The 3rd line of Tommi Männistö, Tiernan Shoudy, and Tanner Kelly was the best line going in the Monday night GLI final. They multiple times hemmed the Broncos into their own zone, scored the tying goal just 15 seconds after WMU took a lead, and played physical without ending up in the box, something Männistö and Kelly struggled with at times in past seasons. In the first season series the Spartans did not get enough out of their lower lines, relying heavily, certainly on offense from their first line. This is a game the 3rd line can thrive in, as it plays to their style and they can greatly tip the scale towards the Spartans if they play similar to how they played in that GLI Final.

Details/How to Watch

Time: 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Thursday Jan. 2nd Location: Ron Mason Rink at Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Michigan Television: Big Ten Network Streaming: Fox Sports

World Junior Championship and Recruiting Notes

Thursday sees the beginning of the knockout stage of the 2025 World Junior Championships in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and the two Spartans playing in the WJC are having personal and team success to mention. Trey Augustine made 38 saves on New Years Eve in a 4-1 USA win over Canada, that secured the USA the top spot in Group A. The Americans will play Switzerland in the Quarterfinals at 2:30 PM Thursday on NHL Network. Augustine will backup WMU goaltender Hampton Slukynsky today. The same thing was done at WJC last season with Augustine sitting the Quarterfinal game and then starting the Semifinal and Championship game on short rest.

Maxim Strbak helped Slovakia avoid a meltdown upset to Kazakhstan on December 30th, scoring the winning goal in overtime after the Slovaks had lost a two-goal lead in the final minutes, surrendering two short handed goals. Slovakia finished third in Group B, playing Finland in the quarterfinals at 5 PM Thursday. Strbak has one goal and four assists in five games played. If Slovakia were to lose today, it is possible to see Strbak in the lineup for the Spartans when they play at Wrigley Field on Saturday evening.