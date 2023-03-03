MSU Baseball Preview: College of Charleston, Charleston Southern, Air Force
The Michigan State Spartans baseball team will play in Charleston, South Carolina this weekend for a four-game set against three separate opponents that extends into Monday.
Michigan State's first game this weekend will be against the College of Charleston. The game will be played at Ballpark at Patriots Point at 4 p.m. Eastern time on Friday and can be seen on Flo Sports. Additionally, the Spartans will face the Cougars once again on Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.
College of Charleston Preview
Michigan State started off last weekend with an emphatic 13-6 victory over USC Upstate, before dropping the next two games against Presbyterian and Gardner-Webb to fall to 4-3 overall this season. The Spartans will have a tough two-game set with the College of Charleston on Friday and Sunday.
Charleston who comes in with an equal 4-3 record, has won three games in a row, including taking two games from UMBC and one from the 2016 national champion, Coastal Carolina. Charleston opened up the season against nationally-ranked Virginia Tech and came away with a 1-2 record, taking the first game of the three-game set 5-2 and dropping the next two games against the Hokies by a combined score of 27-5.
The College of Charleston has produced little to no power hitting so far this season, only hitting three home runs in seven games. The Cougars' offense is led by senior infielder Joseph Mershon, who leads the team with a 1.022 OPS, .500 OBP, and three stolen bases in three attempts.
The Charleston pitching staff is led by senior starting pitcher Trey Pooser, who has a 2.13 ERA in two starts and a quality start against nationally ranked Virginia Tech. Overall, the Charleston pitching staff has a 4.57 ERA and a .227 batting average against through the first seven games of their 2023 campaign.
Charleston Southern Preview
Michigan State will take on Charleston Southern at 1:30 p.m Eastern Time on Saturday at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark.
The second of three opponents for the Spartans this weekend are the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. The Buccaneers have played a tough schedule so far in their 2023 season, playing a three-game set against No. 6-ranked Florida team and a two-game set against the No. 2-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Gators and Vols have accounted for five of the Bucs' six losses this season. Overall, Charleston Southern sports a 3-6 record, with two wins over Marshall and a single win against the Citadel.
Outside of the five losses against the SEC powerhouses, the Bucs have outscored their opponents 32-16. Overall, the Charleston Southern offense has gotten off to a relatively rough start, sporting just a .209 team batting average, while hitting six home runs in nine games. The Buccaneers have a couple bright spots in their offense, as they are led by senior outfielder Casey Asman and freshman infielder JC Agard. Both Agard and Asman are batting over .340 with two home runs for each, and both also have an OPS over 1.000.
The Buccaneer pitching staff, like the offense, has gotten off to a rather slow start in the 2023 season. The Bucs' pitchers have an overall ERA of 6.59, while hitters are batting .302 against the staff. Senior reliever Daniel Padysak, who is a native of the Czech Republic, leads the Charleston Southern pitching staff with a 0.00 ERA in 10.0 innings with 12 strikeouts.
Air Force Preview
The Michigan State baseball team will then face the Air Force Falcons at noon Eastern time on Monday at Shipyard Park in the fourth and last game of the extended weekend set in Charleston, South Carolina.
The Falcons have gotten off to a rough 2-7 record so far in the 2023 season, with series against Army, Navy, Texas Tech and a single game against Oklahoma. Air Force opened the season against Army, dropping two out of three against the Black Knights despite outscoring Army 15-14 in the series. The Falcons would go on to drop three of their next four against Navy and Oklahoma, but again no loss coming by more than three runs. Nationally-ranked Texas Tech broke that streak by outscoring the Falcons 27-9 in the two-game set.
The Falcon offense bats .252 overall through nine games this season, with 11 home runs. Air Force's offense is led by junior infielder Sam Kulasingam, who has a .500 batting average, with a 1.261 OPS.
The Falcon pitching staff has started off the season with a 6.51 ERA, while opponents have a .284 batting average against them. The Air Force pitching staff is led by lefty junior starting pitcher Seungmin Shim. Shim has posted a 1.50 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 12 innings.
Following this four-game set, Michigan State will also have a midweek game against Wofford in Greenville, South Carolina on Wednesday, March 8.
This post will be updated following each game.
