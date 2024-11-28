Michigan State Uniforms: The return of the Block S vs Rutgers this weekend

For their matchup against Rutgers, Michigan State will be wearing green helmets, green jerseys and green pants. The green helmet comes with a white facemask, a skinny white stripe, and contains the classic “Block S” on both sides.

With the last game of the regular season comes perhaps the final uniform reveal, which was unveiled on social media Wednesday evening.

The Michigan State University football team rounds out the regular season this Saturday against Rutgers, hosting them at Spartan Stadium. The Spartans are celebrating Senior Day, as they look to get a sixth win and earn bowl eligibility.

This is the first time MSU has worn all-green against Rutgers. In previous home matchups in 2018, 2020 and 2022, the Spartans went green/green/white. In a forgotten part of MSU uniform history, MSU went bronze/green/green against Rutgers in 2016, in a 49-0 victory. MSU will go all-green for the second time this season, along with the homecoming game against Iowa. This is the first time this season we have seen a stripe other than the thick greek key stripe on the helmet.

The Block S logo is a nod to the logo long associated with the university, worn on MSU helmets from 1983-1994, the era of George Perles. In that timeframe, the logo was only worn on one side of the helmet, akin to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where Perles was previously the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. After Perles departed, the Spartan Head logo returned to the helmet, before the Block S returned on both sides in 2001 and 2002 under Bobby Williams.

The logo being worn this week marks the fifth season in a row the throwback logo has been worn. The logo was on one side of a green helmet (along with uniform numbers on the front stripe) in single games in 2020-2022, and a green Block S was worn on a white helmet in 2023.

This uniform reveal seems very popular among the fanbase, especially for Senior Day. Some Spartan fans out there are implying the Block S has been put on the helmet to celebrate the seniors, which may very well be true. I will never complain about MSU going all-green, especially for a big game with so much at stake like this game has.

Rutgers has yet to release their uniform for this weekend’s fixture, but they keep things fairly simple with a wardrobe of red and white each for helmets, jerseys and pants. In East Lansing in 2022, the Scarlet Knights wore red helmet/white jersey/red pants, and in 2020 they went red/white/white. The two teams matching up should make a great contrast for both the in-person and TV viewer.

It is possible that this is the final uniform reveal of the season. While MSU played it conservative with uniforms the first half of the season, the back half proved very exciting for the MSU faithful, with Coach Smith then switching things quite a bit. We saw the Shadows return, a brand new Gruff helmet, a brand new combo featuring the black uniforms, and now the Block S has returned. I am excited to see the future of uniforms in the Coach Smith era.