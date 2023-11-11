On social media Thursday evening, MSU announced it will wear a green helmet, white jersey, and green pants combo for the team's road game in Columbus against the Buckeyes. The green helmet comes with a green facemask and the white Spartan head logo.

As Michigan State football prepares to play its highest-ranked opponent of the season on Saturday, it has announced the team's uniform combination against No. 1 Ohio State .

This combination may come as a surprise to many, for multiple reasons. First, many fans, including myself, assumed that MSU would be wearing a dark jersey for this road game as OSU is wearing a light gray alternate uniform. These uniforms going against each other may make for a tough contrast for fans to differentiate between on television.

The second reason this combo may come as a surprise is that it is the closest MSU has come to repeating a combination all year. At first glance, it looks identical to the combo worn a few weeks ago at Rutgers. The only component differentiating the combinations is the green facemask.

Some quick facts about this week’s uniform:

-This is the 10th unique uniform combo the Spartans have worn in 10 games this season. MSU has not repeated a uniform within its own season since 2019.

-This is the second consecutive week MSU has worn the green helmet with the green facemask.

-This is the first time MSU has worn green pants in Columbus.

-OSU’s all-gray uniforms continue a recent trend of wearing alternate uniforms against the Spartans, including 2019’s all-black look and 2020’s new white pants.

There are just two games left on the schedule for MSU, a road finale against Indiana and the “home” game against Penn State at Ford Field. Does Harlon Barnett and staff have anything left up their sleeve?



