Two of the top prospects in the state of Michigan are taking their talents to Bradenton, Florida. AJ Marks, a 2026 cornerback, and Alex Graham, a 2025 four-star athlete, each announced their intention to transfer to IMG Academy on July 11.

Marks and Graham are cousins and will be roommates at IMG Academy.

Marks most recently completed his freshman year at Orchard Lakes St. Mary's, while Graham just finished his sophomore campaign at Cass Tech.

The decision to transfer to the powerhouse program in Florida and leave their current schools was not easy, but it is what ultimately feels like the best decision for the future for both Marks and Graham.

Both players have a scholarship offer from Michigan State, along with many other programs.

At the fifth annual Sound Mind Sound Body High School seven-on-seven Showcase at Wayne State University in Detroit on Thursday, Spartans Illustrated caught up with the talented duo to discuss the move to IMG, their interest in Michigan State and more.