EAST LANSING - Julian Barnett is a young man of few words, except when it comes to playing football.

So while the true freshman was hesitant to talk about his progress during Michigan State’s fall camp in preparation for the team’s season opener against Tulsa on Friday, he has not been silent with his teammates when it came to his goals as a newcomer to the Spartan program.

“I’m trying to see where I fit in,’’ the 6-foot-2, 189-pound Barnett said earlier this week after practice.

Barnett was originally recruited as a cornerback while rising up to No. 98 in the Rivals100 national rankings. But he but soon learned that cornerback was not the only position he would be repping at upon his arrival in East Lansing.

“I saw an article where Coach D (Mark Dantonio) said he was going to try and play me all over the place so I came in with the mindset that I was going to play all over the place,” Barnett said. “So where they need me, I’m going there. If they need me on offense, I’m there. If they need me on defense, if somebody goes down, I’m there.’’

Apparently, that need was at wide receiver and Barnett has not been a disappointment.

As a result of his aptitude and athleticism, Barnett along with fellow wide receiver Tre Mosley and tailback Anthony Williams, are the only true freshmen listed on the Spartans inaugural 2019 depth chart.

Many of his teammates didn’t seem surprised at his ascension through the ranks despite his short learning curve.

“The impressive part about him is his desire to learn,’’ said backup sophomore quarterback Rocky Lombardi. “He goes out there and he’s asking me about coverages, he’s asking me about routes. He’s asking me about defensive schemes and he’s learned the playbook better than most freshmen usually do. So he’s done a good job.’’

While cornerback defined his recruiting listing, Barnett came in with a prep resume that included a high rate of success on both sides of the ball while at Belleville High School.

As a prep standout, he lined up at cornerback, wide receiver, safety, running back, linebacker and as a kick returner. That versatility could help him earn an immediate role on special teams this fall.

Despite his somewhat meteoric rise, Barnett was quick to point out that he’s had a lot of help, especially during those times when everything becomes a blur.

“Everything’s fast so I’ve been getting questions answered by Brian Lewerke, Cody White, Speedy (Jalen) Nailor and Darrell Stewart,’’ Barnett said. “They keep helping me out, helping me go through everything.’’

“He’s learned a lot of information in a small part of time,’’ Stewart said. “He’s very fast, he gets a lot of separation, he has good hands and he’s a kid that comes each and everyday and wants to ball out and make his mark in college football.

“He’s one of those freshmen that shows up each and every day with a great work ethic a great attitude and always willing to learn, and the one thing about Julian, he’s going to play full speed, every time.’’

While Barnett does not seem overwhelmed by his introduction to Division I football, he admitted to the one area that seems to give all new pass catchers a moment of pause as they develop at this level.

“I’m just trying to learn the coverages of the opposing defense when I’m coming off the ball,’’ Barnett said. “I’m used to press coverages because a lot of people have tried to cover me like that so it really doesn’t affect me. I just come off the ball hard using my hands.’’

And what about the idea of becoming a potential two-way player or having a preference as to which side of the ball he would like to play on for the long term?

“I don’t have a choice because I just want to play,’’ he said. “I’m just trying to play and help the team out. Wherever I can help the team out, that's where I want to go.

“I don’t envision a role right now. I just envision me learning everything, getting acclimated to the system and helping my brothers out when they need me. I’m an athlete.’’