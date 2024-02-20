It’s been a minute since we last took a deep dive into the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) environment at Michigan State University in fall 2023 – and boy, has a lot changed since then.

At MSU, a new NIL collective is weeks-to-months from launching, a former NIL collective appears to be on its way out, and a third NIL collective continues its steady growth and support of Michigan State student-athletes.

Let’s dive back into the Michigan State NIL waters and see what's new:

One of the most intriguing aspects related to the Michigan State NIL landscape is the fact that a new collective is being formed as we speak.