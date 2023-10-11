Michigan State redshirt sophomore offensive guard Kevin Wigenton II has been thrust into the starting lineup for the Spartans over the past two games. He drew starts at the right guard position versus Maryland and Iowa after stepping in for the injured Geno VanDeMark.

After playing in a rotational role in MSU's first three games, and not playing more than 29 offensive snaps in any of those contests, Wigenton recorded 77 snaps on offense versus the Terrapins and 79 plays against he Hawkeyes.

Wigenton played in four games in 2022, but only recorded 12 offensive snaps and 14 reps on specials teams. It wasn't until 2023 that he truly broke into the playing group, but he has been getting ready for his chance since arriving on campus in 2021. Wigenton credits offensive line coach/run game coordinator Chris Kapilovic ("Coach Kap") for preparing him to take on his new role this season.

"When I came in here in 2021, just because I wasn't playing, I was still able to mature, and just in practice, trying to get myself ready to go," Wigenton said on Tuesday. "Coach Kap's done a great of just making sure everybody's ready to play. Doesn't matter if you're the ones, twos or threes, you need to know what you're doing while you're out there. So, that's been a big emphasis for me, just making sure that I know what I'm doing at all times, knowing multiple positions."

In addition to Kapilovic's tutelage, Wigenton has learned from the upperclassmen throughout his time at Michigan State. Wigenton names redshirt senior guard J.D. Duplain, redshirt center Nick Samac, redshirt senior tackle Spencer Brown and former Spartan offensive tackle Jarrett Horst, among others, as players who have helped guide him throughout his career.

"Honestly, it's been really easy to just lean on the other, older guys," Wigenton said when asked how he's improved since playing an expanded role. "J.D. Duplain, since I got here, he's been very helpful — just, teaching me what to do and what not to do. That's not just football, that's everything outside of football, and how to take care of your body, how to just stay healthy. Also, Jarrett Horst and Nick Samac, they've been good guys for me just to make sure that I know what I'm doing when I go out there."