Traverse City Central 2022 LB Joshua Burnham was offered by Michigan State back in February, but that offer was from Mark Dantonio and the old Michigan State staff. Last night Mel Tucker and the new staff re-offered the 4 star LB prospect.

Thankful to be reoffered by @MSU_Football !! Thank you @PeaglerWilliam @Coach_mtucker for this opportunity! #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/iT7Fvj5c6C

"I was super excited to be "re-offered" by Michigan State," says Burnham. "Coach Tressel and I have a good relationship. I've talked to him a few times and yesterday I talked to Coach Peagler and I think we have a good connection."

Burnham lives in Northern Michigan, where plenty other Spartan greats have come from including the Bullough family.

"Max (Bullough) helped coach our team my freshman year and I got to work with him quite a bit," Burnham said. "He told his uncle Chuck (Bullough) about me and that's really how recruiting got started for me."

Chuck Bullough was a part of Dantonio's staff in the past two seasons. He was not retained by Tucker, but Tressel remains as the safeties coach.

Like most recruits adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing has made it impossible for recruits to visit schools. But that hasn't slowed down the phone and facetime conversations, especially for Burnham.

"I was just offered by Nebraska last week, Michigan State yesterday, and Indiana offered me earlier today," he said. "I'm looking forward to visiting both Nebraska and Michigan State once we're allowed to do so."

Burnham has received offers from Michigan State, Nebraska, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Central and Western Michigan.