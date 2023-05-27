Joseph Jonah-Ajonye – one of the most highly-touted defensive lineman in the 2024 class – probably isn’t caught off by scholarship offers too often at this stage of his recruitment, but the Michigan State offer surprised him in a good way.

The Oak Ridge High School (Conroe, Texas) standout has over 30 offers, with many of the top programs in the nation pursuing him.

A Rivals250 prospect, and four-star recruit, Jonah-Ajonye currently ranks as the No. 15 strong-side defensive end, No. 41 player in the talented state of Texas and No. 221 player overall in the 2024 class.

He spoke to Spartans Illustrated over the phone about the Michigan State offer, his upcoming visit plans, his background and more.