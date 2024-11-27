Michigan State Men's Basketball: North Carolina Preview

Jaden Akins celebrates a three pinter versus Memphis (Photo by Marco Garcia-Imagn Images)

After taking a wire to wire loss versus Memphis, the Spartans look to leave Maui with a 2-1 record as they take on the 12th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels. Both teams are coming off a loss in Maui and will be looking to leave the island on a high note. This game will take place at 9:30pm ET and will broadcast live on ESPN2.

Advertisement

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Jeremy Fears Jr. (6’2” RS Fr..), Tre Holloman (6’2” Jr.) 2 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Sr.), Jase Richardson (6'3" Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" RS Fr.) 3 - Frankie Fidler (6’7” Sr.), Coen Carr (6’5” So.), Kur Teng (6'4" Fr.) 4 - Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Jr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" So.) 5 - Syzmon Zapala (7'0" Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jesse McCulloch (6''10" Fr., expected to redshirt)

The Spartans went toe to toe with a really good Memphis team in Maui and even tied it early in the second half. After that, though, a Memphis 11-0 run broke the game open and the Spartans were never able to battle all the way back, falling 71-63. MSU was once again led by freshman Jase Richardson who scored a career high 18 points. Jaden Akins added 12 points while Frankie Fidler scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds. The Spartans will need more contributions from their front court in this game to give themselves a chance to knock off the highly ranked Tar Heels.

North Carolina: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Elliot Cadeau (6'1" So.) 2 - RJ Davis (6'0" Sr.), Ian Jackson (6'4" Fr.) 3 - Seth Trimble (6'3" Jr.) 4 - Jae'Lyn Withers (6'9" Sr.), Drake Powell (6'6" Fr.) 5 - Jalen Washington (6'10" Jr.)

The 12th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels are coming off a loss at the hands of the Auburn Tigers in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational. UNC has two losses on the season but both are to top 5 opponents; the Tar Heels are still a top team in the country. North Carolina is spearheaded by a great three guard starting lineup that is headlined by their All-American RJ Davis, who is amongst the best scoring guards in the country averaging almost 19 points a game. Also helping with a majority of the scoring load is breakout junior guard Seth Trimble, who is averaging 17 points per game this season after averaging just five points a game last season. Point guard Elliot Cadeau is the drink stirrer for this Tar Heels team and sets the table for everyone else, averaging almost five assists per game. The front court is something the Tar Heels do by committee but they do have veteran pieces in Jalen Washington and Jae'lyn Withers.

Game Breakdown and Prediction

This is a game that would be massive for both teams as they look to leave the island with a 2-1 tourney record. The Spartans tinkered with some three-guard lineups in their last game and it might be something they use heavier in this game given the three-guard lineups of UNC. In the end I think the Tar Heels backcourt will be too much for the Spartans and will get them the win.

Prediction: North Carolina 83, Michigan State 70