Michigan State looking to find consistency on offense against Rutgers

MSU's consistency on offense could be the deciding factor on if the Spartans can pull off a victory against the Scarlet Knights. In last Friday’s win against the Purdue Boilermakers , the Spartans scored 24 first half points before being shut out in the second half and narrowly escaping with a 24-17 win.

Michigan State football is looking to clinch its first bowl bid since 2021 this weekend when the Spartans take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the final game of the regular season.

MSU offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren spoke about the inconsistency on offense and how, at times, it’s been very frustrating in games.

“It’s been all season like that for us," he said on Tuesday. "It’s been great to show them at times what we’re capable of being and it felt like at times we’ve been able to move the ball against really good defenses. A lot of times we just end up stopping ourselves and not giving ourselves a chance and it just comes down to consistency and execution."

The Spartans are also looking to find consistency at tight end. With Jack Velling’s status for Saturday’s game still uncertain after he suffered an injury in Friday's game, MSU will need to rely more on Brennan Parachek and Ademola Faleye at the tight end position.