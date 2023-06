Ben Nichols, a 2026 offensive lineman out of Davison High School in Michigan, received his first Power Five scholarship offer on Monday, and it was a big one as in-state program Michigan State extended the offer to the young recruit.

Nichols participated in Michigan State's prospect camp last week on June 14, and was one of the standout performers while there, which eventually led to the offer from MSU.

Obviously, the Michigan State scholarship offer meant a lot to Nichols. He discussed his reaction to it with Spartans Illustrated.



GET THE INSIDE SCOOP ON THE SPARTANS WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED!