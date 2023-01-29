TyShun White, a four-star safety out of Buford High School in Georgia in the 2024 class, took his first visit to Michigan State this weekend for “junior day.”

The Spartans like White as a safety, but he can also play at the nickel back position. He is the No. 5-ranked safety in the 2024 class, and is ranked No. 81 overall nationally.

White met with several of Michigan State’s coaches on the visit, including head coach Mel Tucker, secondary coach Harlon Barnett, defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, and defensive assistants Gerren DuHart, Bo Els and Zack Wojcik. While it was his first time at MSU, it was not his first time meeting Tucker or Barnett.

“Talking to Coach Tucker in his office, that was pretty big,” White told Spartans Illustrated about the highlight of his trip. “He came down to Buford (before), so it wasn’t my first time meeting him. He’s cool. I like Coach Tucker, he’s my type of guy.”