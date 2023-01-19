Trent Sisley is a four-star power forward prospect in the 2025 class who already has the attention of many Big Ten programs, including Michigan State.

Sisley, who currently plays for Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Indiana, recently took a visit to East Lansing to watch the Michigan State men's basketball team take on No. 3 Purdue on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Spartans ultimately were defeated by a single point by the Boilermakers, 64-63, but the visit and the atmosphere at the Breslin Center stood out to Sisley.

"I thought it was another good visit to MSU," Sisley told Spartans Illustrated. "It was good to get to see a game and what all goes on leading up to the game. I think just watching the game was my favorite part of the visit because the environment was great."