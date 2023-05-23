Michigan State men's ice hockey gained a new commitment from Griffin Jurecki today, according to the Omaha Lancers website. Jurecki was initially expected to sign and play with Denver this fall. Instead, he is now expected to sign soon and play for Michigan State, the post confirms. Spartans Illustrated reached out to MSU to confirm his place on the roster.

Jurecki most recently played with the Omaha Lancers in the USHL alongside fellow future MSU players defenseman Tucker Shedd and defenseman Luke Baker. Jurecki had 25 points in the USHL this season. He's also a Grosse Ile, Michigan native and played triple-A hockey with the Little Caesars organization.

The left winger is 20 years old and will come in as an older freshman. He originally gave his verbal commitment to Denver in September 2019. He was drafted by the USHL's Lincoln Stars in June of 2019 and traded to Omaha back in July.

A Puck Preps scouting report reads that there is "no question" that Jurecki has the talent to be a scorer. "The tools are there," but Jurecki hasn't figured out how to "finish at an attention-grabbing level."

For what it's worth, Jurecki did finish second in scoring on the team with his 25 points, trailing linemate Drew Montgomery.

Michigan State will announce its full roster in June.