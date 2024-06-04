Michigan State Golf's Ashton McCulloch to compete in the U.S. Open
Michigan State men’s golf rising senior Ashton McCulloch has qualified for the U.S. Open after shooting an 8-under par 134 on Monday at the Cherry Hill Club in Ridgeway, Ontario.
McCulloch was one of seven golfers to qualify for the U.S. Open among the 66 golfers that were competing. It will be his first major championship appearance.
McCulloch opened the qualifiers with a 6-under par 65 and closed with a 2-under par 69 to finish at 8-under par 134. He was the only amateur among the seven qualifiers to advance to the U.S. Open.
This past season at MSU, McCulloch was an All-Big Ten Second team selection and was the team’s top finisher in the last six events of the season. He recorded a 70.89 scoring average over 36 rounds, which broke the previous mark set by James Piot in 2021.
His impressive performances this season lifted him atop the career leaders for scoring average as he now ranks No. 1 all-time for a minimum of 50 rounds played at 71.74, beating the mark set by Piot of 71.99.
McCulloch was also selected to the All-Midwest Region the season by the Golf Coaches Association of America. In the 13 events this season, he finished in the top five four times, in the top 10 six times, and in the top 20 eight times, while having 98.6% of his rounds count towards the team total.
In March, McCulloch also posted an individual win, sharing medalist honors at the Johnnie-O at Sea Island, shooting a 10-under par 62 in the second round to set a program record for the lowest 18-hole score. He finished the tournament with a 12-under par 204 tying the sixth-lowest 54-hole tournament score in program history.
Last summer, McCulloch won the Canadian Amateur title earning him a spot in the RBC Canadian Open last weekend. McCulloch finished with 1-over par 71 in the first round and 4-over par 74 in the second round. He was cut from the tournament after 36 holes.
McCulloch is set to compete in the U.S. Open, which is to be held June 13-16 at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in North Carolina.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.