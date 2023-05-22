Michigan State and Indiana faced off in a three-game season finale series in East Lansing this past weekend. The Spartans came into this series needing to win two games to make the Big Ten Conference tournament. In game one, Andrew Carson toed the slab for the Green and White to the start the game, while Luke Sinnard got the start for the Hoosiers. Indiana started the scoring off in the top of the second inning with a Bobby Whalen two-RBI single to give Indiana an early 2-0 lead. The Spartans would respond in the third inning with a Trent Farquhar two-run home run to notch the score up at two runs apiece. The Hoosiers would add a run in the fourth and fifth innings to jump out to a 4-2 lead after five innings of play. Down 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Jack Frank came up with two runners on and delivered with a go-ahead, three-RBI double to left field to put the Spartans up 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Spartans would add three insurance runs over the seventh and eighth innings to give themselves an 8-4 lead going into the ninth inning. Wyatt Rush came on to close the game for the Spartans, giving him his ninth save of the season as Michigan State outlasted Indiana 8-6 in game one. With the win, Michigan State improved to 31-19 overall and 11-11 in conference play, while only needing to win one more game to clinch a Big Ten Tournament spot. With the loss, the Hoosiers drop to 39-15 overall and 15-7 in the Big Ten.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IaWdobGlnaHRzIGZyb20gdG9uaWdodCYjMzk7cyA4LTYgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1ZpY3RvcnlGb3JNU1U/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNWaWN0b3J5Rm9y TVNVPC9hPiBvdmVyIEluZGlhbmEsIGluY2x1ZGluZyBhIDItcnVuIEhSIGJ5 IEZhcnF1aGFyIGFuZCBhIDMtcnVuIGRvdWJsZSBieSBGcmFuaywgdGhlbiBS dXNoIGNsb3NlZCBpdCBvdXQhITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9WaWN0b3J5Rm9yTVNVP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVmljdG9yeUZvck1TVTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU3BhcnRhblN0cm9uZz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1NwYXJ0YW5TdHJvbmc8 L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90cmVudGpmNz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdHJlbnRqZjc8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYWNrRl8yMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ASmFja0ZfMjI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9LS2tm RmR1WmFDIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vS0trZkZkdVphQzwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQE1TVUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xNjU5NDEwMDA4OTg2MjI2Njg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1h eSAxOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5WSUNUT1JZIEZPUiBNU1UhISEhISA8YnI+PGJyPkZpbmFsIHNjb3Jl IGZyb20gTWNMYW5lIFN0YWRpdW0gYXQgS29icyBGaWVsZDo8YnI+TWljaGln YW4gU3RhdGUgOCwgSW5kaWFuYSA2PGJyPjxicj5NU1Ugd2lucyBzZXJpZXMg b3BlbmVyISEgUnVzaCBjbG9zZXMgaXQgb3V0IHRvIGVhcm4gaGlzIDl0aCBz YXZlIG9mIHNlYXNvbiwgbW92aW5nIHVwIHRvIHRpZSBmb3IgTm8uIDQgb24g TVNVJiMzOTtzIHNpbmdsZS1zZWFzb24gc2F2ZXMgbGlzdCEhPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1ZpY3RvcnlGb3JNU1U/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNWaWN0b3J5Rm9yTVNV PC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9T cGFydGFuU3Ryb25nP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jU3BhcnRhblN0cm9uZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL01T d3l1ZTFOU2kiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU3d5dWUxTlNpPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChATVNVQmFzZWJhbGwp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVQmFzZWJhbGwvc3Rh dHVzLzE2NTk0MTIxNTI3MDc1OTIxOTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ TWF5IDE5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

In game two of the three-game set, Michigan State sent Nolan Higgins to the mound to try and clinch the team’s first Big Ten Tournament bid since 2018. Higgins struggled in his outing, giving up three earned runs in two innings, while walking four Hoosier hitters. Indiana jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top half of the second inning, but the Spartans answered quickly by scoring three runs of their own in the bottom-half of the inning. After two innings, the Spartans led 3-1. Higgins' rough day carried over to the third inning where he did not record an out and watched the Hoosiers record three runs to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the third. With a runner on, Sam Busch tied the game back up with an RBI-single, scoring Brock Vradenburg. The Spartans took the lead in the fourth inning with a Trent Farquhar RBI-triple to give the Spartans a 5-4 lead. The Spartans would tack on with two insurance runs to take a 7-4 lead into the ninth inning where Harrison Cook handed the ball of to Wyatt Rush. Cook relieved Higgins and went six shutout innings, while scattering four hits. Rush recorded his tenth save of the season and the Spartans clinched their bid to the 2023 Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska. With the win, Michigan State improved to 32-19 overall and 12-11 in the Big Ten, while Indiana dropped to 39-16 overall and 15-8 with the loss.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FbmQgNHRoIHwgPGJyPklORCA0PGJyPk1TVSA1PGJyPjxicj5TcGFy dGFucyB0YWtlIGxlYWQgb24gRmFycXVoYXIgUkJJIHRyaXBsZSwgZHJpdmlu ZyBpbiBNYXllcyB3aG8gbGVkIG9mZiBmcmFtZSB3aXRoIGEgYnVudCBzaW5n bGUuIDxicj48YnI+Q29vayBiYWNrIHRvIGJ1bXAuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TcGFydGFuU3Ryb25nP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU3BhcnRhblN0cm9uZzwv YT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RyZW50amY3P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0cmVudGpmNzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Zkb3lob1lxNjciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mZG95aG9Z cTY3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChA TVNVQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNV QmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTk3MzU3MjU4MzgwNDEwODk/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDIwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0JiMzOTtzIGFuIE9NQUhBLWNsaW5jaGluZyBWSUNUT1JZIEZP UiBNU1UhISEhISEhITxicj48YnI+RmluYWwgc2NvcmUgZnJvbSBNY0xhbmUg U3RhZGl1bSBhdCBLb2JzIEZpZWxkOjxicj5NU1UgNywgSW5kaWFuYSA2PGJy Pjxicj5IaWdoIGZpdmVzICZhbXA7IGhhbmRzaGFrZXMgYWxsIGFyb3VuZCBh cyBNU1UgcXVhbGlmaWVzIGZvciB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9CMUdiYXNlYmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQjFH YmFzZWJhbGw8L2E+IFRvdXJuYW1lbnQgYW5kIGNlbGVicmF0ZXMgdy8gdGhy b3cgaW50byBSZWQgQ2VkYXIgUml2ZXIhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1ZpY3RvcnlGb3JNU1U/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNWaWN0b3J5Rm9yTVNVPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TcGFydGFuU3Ryb25n P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU3BhcnRhblN0 cm9uZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3hscTdYTERwQXIiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS94bHE3WExEcEFyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hp Z2FuIFN0YXRlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChATVNVQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTk3Njg2 MTM3MTEyNjU3OTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDIwLCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

In game three, with the Spartans looking for the sweep, MSU would send Nick Powers to start the ballgame in what would be a bullpen game for the Spartans after just clinching their bid to the Big Ten Tournament. Countering Powers was Indiania starting pitcher Ty Bothwell. Mitch Jebb put the Spartans on top in the first inning with an RBI-single. The next two runs in the game would be home runs hit by the same player. Devin Taylor, right fielder for the Hoosiers, hit solo home runs in the third and fifth innings to give Indiana a 2-1 lead, which was followed up with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 3-1. Jebb would answer back with another RBI-single to cut the Hoosiers' lead to one. IU would hit their third home run of the afternoon when Carter Mathison, the designated hitter, launched a ball over the center field wall to give Indiana a 4-2 lead. Michigan State would tack on a run in the bottom-half of the inning, but Indiana added two insurance runs in the eighth inning to give the Hoosiers a 6-3 lead going into the bottom of the ninth inning. Connor Foley was on to close the game out for Indiana, but would have to face the big sluggers of the Spartan order to close out a win on Saturday. After Greg Ziegler and Frank singled to get on, Vradenburg came up with one out and two runners on. Vradenburg would double to center field to cut the Indiana lead down to one with two outs to play with. After Jebb was intentionally walked, Foley struck out Bryan Broecker and Busch to end the game, sealing a 6-5 victory for Indiana. With the win, Indiana improved to 40-16 and 16-8 in the Big Ten. With the loss, Michigan State dropped to 32-20 overall and 12-12 in the Big Ten, which is good for the No. 8-seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

Big Ten Tournament Preview: Michigan State vs. Maryland

Michigan State will start the the double-elimination Big Ten Tournament on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Eastern Time versus Maryland. The game will be played Omaha, Nebraska and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Spartans will be doing something that they have not since 2018, and that is participating in the conference tournament. MSU will be facing off against the Maryland Terrapins in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, and this will be the first meeting of the season between the two programs. The Terrapins come into this game with a 37-19 overall record and a league-best 17-7 record in Big Ten play. Maryland and Michigan State are the top-two teams in the Big Ten in hitting, as Maryland leads the conference with a .317 team batting average. Michigan State comes in second with a .303 team batting average. For a while, Michigan State led the Big Ten in hitting, but after the sweeps against Illinois and Iowa, the Spartans dropped to second in the conference. Both the Terrapins and Spartans have two hitters with batting averages in the top-10 in the conference. Brock Vradenburg and Trent Farquhar hold those spots for the Spartans, while Nick Lorusso and Matt Shaw are in the top-10 for the Terps. Maryland and Michigan State both have team ERAs over 5.50, so expect a good amount of runs to be scored in the contest on Tuesday, while each bullpen will more than likely have to record a bunch of outs if the starters aren't able to last too long in this one. Michigan State head coach Jake Boss had this to say after Saturday's senior day: "It's a great senior class, its a special group — to see our guys kind of band together through a bunch of highs and lows and stay together as a group; this might be the tightest group we've ever had."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PTUFIQSBoZXJlIHdlIGNvbWUhISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TcGFydGFuU3Ryb25nP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU3BhcnRhblN0cm9uZzwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3diaEY5MzhCUTUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93YmhGOTM4QlE1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRl IEJhc2ViYWxsIChATVNVQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTVNVQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2NjAyOTE0ODU4MjMwMDg3 Njg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDIxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=