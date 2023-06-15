Michigan State Athletics has announced its 2022-2023 All-Sports Awards winners, which were selected by administrators and athletic department staff members. These awards are handed out annually and have been given to some of the top athletes in MSU’s athletic history, such as Cassius Winston, Mateen Cleaves, Draymond Green, Aerial Powers, Jenna Magness, Morgan Beadlescomb, Kenneth Walker III and Kirk Cousins.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBBdGhsZXRpY3MgaGFzIGFubm91bmNlZCBp dHMgQWxsLVNwb3J0cyBBd2FyZHMgd2lubmVycyBmb3IgdGhlIDIwMjItMjMg c2Vhc29uLjxicj48YnI+Q29uZ3JhdHVsYXRpb25zIHRvIGFsbCBvZiB0aGVz ZSBpbmNyZWRpYmxlIHN0dWRlbnQtYXRobGV0ZXMhIPCfkY88L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBBdGhsZXRpY3MgKEBNU1VfQXRobGV0aWNzKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9BdGhsZXRpY3Mvc3Rh dHVzLzE2NjkzNTkxMTYzMDc4OTAxNzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ SnVuZSAxNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

George Alderton Male Athlete of the Year: Heath Baldwin (track & field)

Heath Baldwin is the sixth track and field athlete to take home the George Alderton Male Athlete of the Year award. He finished this season with three school records in the heptathlon, decathlon and javelin throw. Baldwin placed seventh in the heptathlon at the NCAA Indoor Championships, which earned him a first-team All-America finish. In the outdoor season, he placed fifth in the decathlon at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, earning another first-team All-America honor. At the Mt. SAC Relays in April, Baldwin had a school-record 8,084 points in the decathlon. That number is the third best decathlon score among all athletes in the United States in 2023. That earned him a chance to compete at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships coming up this July.

George Alderton Female Athlete of the Year: Lauren Kozal (soccer)

Lauren Kozal was a rock in net for the Spartans this season. She was named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year for the second-straight season and she became only the second women’s soccer player in MSU history to be named a repeat All-American. In her four seasons, Kozal started 72 games in net and totaled 23 clean sheets. She was drafted 32nd overall in the NWSL Draft by Portland Thorns FC, alongside former MSU teammate forward Lauren DeBeau. Kozal is the third women’s soccer player to win this award.

Chester Brewer Leadership Award: Nala Barlow (women’s track & field)

The Chester Brewer Leadership Award is presented to a graduation senior who exhibits “distinguished performance in athletics” and possesses a “high degree of leadership qualities and skill.” Nala Barlow has been on the MSU track and field team for five seasons. She competed at both the Big Ten Indoor Championships and Big Ten Outdoor Championships in her final season as a Spartan. Barlow is also a leader in the community. She spent time volunteering throughout the Lansing area at Haven House, Youth Haven, Living Hope International and YMCA Lansing. Barlow was also involved as a student leader for Athletes in Action and a representative for the Diversity and Leadership Committee at MSU.

Dr. James Feurig Achievement and Service Award: Casey Mayes (baseball)

This award is given to an athlete that is successful athletically, but also is involved in campus and community activities. Casey Mayes is the first ever baseball player to win the Dr. James Feurig Achievement and Service Award. Mayes graduated with a 3.8 grade point average and has been involved with the Miracle League of Mid-Michigan. He was also involved with the Teams for Toys program and the Student-Athlete Food Drive. On the field, Mayes finished his career as a Spartan with 14 triples, which is tied for the MSU career triples record. Mayes was also one of four players to start all 55 games during the 2023 season. The left fielder had a .262 batting average this past season.

Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor (Male): Cameron Caffey (wrestling)

The Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor is presented to one male and one female athlete at each Big Ten school who perform well athletically and academically. Cameron Caffey earned his bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from MSU in 2022. He is currently pursuing his master’s degree in cybercrime and digital investigation. On the mat, Caffey qualified for the NCAA Tournament in each of his five seasons with the Spartans. He finished his college wrestling career with an impressive record of 121-38.

Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor (Female): Abby Gardiner (soccer)

The Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor on the female side went to Abby Gardiner. She played for MSU soccer for five seasons. She even made a position change from midfielder to defender for the final two seasons of her Spartan career. Gardiner played in 22 of MSU’s 23 games last season and was a crucial piece of the Spartans' back line, which accumulated 10 shutouts throughout the season. Gardiner was also successful in the classroom. She had a 3.94 grade point average while earning a degree in finance from MSU. She was also a four-time Academic All-Big honoree, and earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar accolades in 2021.

Big Ten Conference Outstanding Sportsmanship Award: Wyatt Rush (baseball) and Monique Jardell (women’s field hockey)

Wyatt Rush and Monique Jardell were awarded the Big Ten Conference Outstanding Sportsmanship Award. Rush’s production increased in 2023 as he made 26 appearances on the mound for the Spartan baseball team. He had a 3.61 earned run average with 47.1 innings pitched. Jardell had her best season as the goalkeeper for the women’s field hockey team last fall. Her goals against average was the best of her career at 1.89. Jardell started all 18 games in goal and led the Big Ten in total saves and saves per game. She also had a seven-save shutout against Indiana, which resulted in an overtime victory for MSU.