News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-16 22:57:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Lockett and load it: WR verbal provides big-play ability

Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

With the commitment of four-star athlete Terry Lockett (6-0, 175), Michigan State is getting a versatile playmaker with the physical qualities necessary to impact the game on either side of the bal...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}