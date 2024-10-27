Locked On Spartans: Well, that sucked

Michigan State football lost to Michigan.
Let's discuss it.
Sherrone Moore and Jonathan Smith are both looking to establish the upper hand in their rivalry
Michigan State travels to Ann Arbor this weekend for a matchup with Michigan. The Paul Bunyan Trophy is on the line.
Michigan State transfer small forward Frankie Fidler is looking to make an immediate impact for the Spartans.
No. 4 Michigan State Hockey takes on Canisius in Buffalo, New York in a Halloween Weekend series.
Coming off of a win over Iowa, Michigan State will now head to Ann Arbor to take on the rival Michigan Wolverines.
