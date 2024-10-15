Locked On Spartans: Who will be the most important position vs. Iowa?

The Michigan State Spartans face a formidable challenge as they prepare to tackle Iowa's dominant running attack. With Iowa's running back Kaleb Johnson boasting 5.6 yards per carry after contact and 43 forced missed tackles, the Spartans' linebackers will be crucial in defending against the Hawkeyes' outside zone runs.

Michigan State's defensive strategy might include a two-high safety look to limit Iowa's explosive plays, even if it means conceding shorter runs. The episode also explores the Spartans' offensive approach, debating whether a "dink and dunk" passing game or taking deep shots is more effective against Iowa's defense.

Additionally, the scheduling of seven night games this season for Michigan State, compared to just five in 2013 and 2015 combined, is discussed.