Locked On Spartans: Who will be the most important position vs. Iowa?

in other news
Offer from Michigan State feels 'surreal' for 2025 CB Evan Young
Class of 2025 Texas cornerback Evan Young discusses his offer from Michigan State.
No. 4 MSU Hockey falls to No. 2 Boston College 3-0 in home opener
In an early season top five matchup, No. 4 MSU Hockey fell to No. 2 Boston College 3-0 in the home opener.
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the first half of the 2024 season
As we sit at the halfway point of the season for Michigan State, what can we take away from MSU's first six games?
Locked On Spartans: MSU football still on track in year one?
Michigan State football is at the halfway point of the season, so we take a look at how things are going in year one.
Hockey Preview: No. 4 Michigan State hosts No. 2 Boston College
Taking a closer look at the top-five hockey matchup between Boston College and Michigan State.
The Michigan State Spartans face a formidable challenge as they prepare to tackle Iowa's dominant running attack. With Iowa's running back Kaleb Johnson boasting 5.6 yards per carry after contact and 43 forced missed tackles, the Spartans' linebackers will be crucial in defending against the Hawkeyes' outside zone runs.
Michigan State's defensive strategy might include a two-high safety look to limit Iowa's explosive plays, even if it means conceding shorter runs. The episode also explores the Spartans' offensive approach, debating whether a "dink and dunk" passing game or taking deep shots is more effective against Iowa's defense.
Additionally, the scheduling of seven night games this season for Michigan State, compared to just five in 2013 and 2015 combined, is discussed.
