Offer from Michigan State feels 'surreal' for 2025 CB Evan Young

Offer from Michigan State feels 'surreal' for 2025 CB Evan Young

Class of 2025 Texas cornerback Evan Young discusses his offer from Michigan State.

 • Seth Berry
No. 4 MSU Hockey falls to No. 2 Boston College 3-0 in home opener

No. 4 MSU Hockey falls to No. 2 Boston College 3-0 in home opener

In an early season top five matchup, No. 4 MSU Hockey fell to No. 2 Boston College 3-0 in the home opener.

 • Caden Handwork
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the first half of the 2024 season

Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the first half of the 2024 season

As we sit at the halfway point of the season for Michigan State, what can we take away from MSU's first six games?

 • Colin Jankowski
Locked On Spartans: MSU football still on track in year one?

Locked On Spartans: MSU football still on track in year one?

Michigan State football is at the halfway point of the season, so we take a look at how things are going in year one.

 • Matt Sheehan
Hockey Preview: No. 4 Michigan State hosts No. 2 Boston College

Hockey Preview: No. 4 Michigan State hosts No. 2 Boston College

Taking a closer look at the top-five hockey matchup between Boston College and Michigan State.

 • Jeremy Dewar

Published Oct 15, 2024
Locked On Spartans: Who will be the most important position vs. Iowa?
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
The Michigan State Spartans face a formidable challenge as they prepare to tackle Iowa's dominant running attack. With Iowa's running back Kaleb Johnson boasting 5.6 yards per carry after contact and 43 forced missed tackles, the Spartans' linebackers will be crucial in defending against the Hawkeyes' outside zone runs.

Michigan State's defensive strategy might include a two-high safety look to limit Iowa's explosive plays, even if it means conceding shorter runs. The episode also explores the Spartans' offensive approach, debating whether a "dink and dunk" passing game or taking deep shots is more effective against Iowa's defense.

Additionally, the scheduling of seven night games this season for Michigan State, compared to just five in 2013 and 2015 combined, is discussed.

