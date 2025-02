Michigan State basketball is heading out west looking for a 2-0 trip and Tom Izzo breaking Bob Knight's record, but what else would a perfect west coast series mean? We dive into what a pair of wins would do for the Big Ten title chase...and what a 0-2 trip would mean too. We are then joined by Ryan Kartje of the LA Times to talk about Eric Musselman's USC basketball team and Lincoln Riley's football team as both Spartan teams will see them in 2025.