We hear from the hardest working man in college basketball as Robbie Hummel joins the show to talk all things Michigan State basketball.

From the most perplexing part of this year's team to why there is reason for optimism come March Madness, we hit on all things surrounding this basketball team.

We also talk which Big Ten teams can be serious this tournament, who would win between five Zach Edeys and five Tyson Walkers and more.