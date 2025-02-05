Locked On Spartans: MSU basketball comes back from Cali 0-2 ... pain

Michigan State basketball fought back in the second half but Tom Izzo’s team couldn’t get it done as they leave their California swing 0-2.
What does this mean for the Big Ten title chase?
The Spartans were a bit too sleepy in the first game of their California road trip. How much did the loss cost them?
Following Michigan State's loss at USC, Sydney, Kevin, and Kyle analyze what went wrong.
There were a lot of reasons for the loss, but Izzo wasn't making excuses for his team's performance.
Michigan State failed to live up to its three core tenets during its first loss since Nov. 26 in a 70-64 decision at USC
History will have to wait for Izzo as the sluggish Spartans drop their first Big Ten game
