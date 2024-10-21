Locked On Spartans: Michigan State gets a HUGE win over Iowa

in other news
Michigan State set a goal to finish 6-0; tonight, MSU showed it's possible
MSU's win over Iowa was not only a boost for this year's team, but it should also pay dividends into the future.
Michigan State downs Iowa 32-20 in record performance by Jonathan Kim
Michigan State gets back in the win column thanks to a 32-20 homecoming victory over Iowa Saturday night.
Availability report: Michigan State vs. Iowa
Michigan State has released its availability report ahead of the game against Iowa.
Game Thread: Iowa vs. Michigan State
Follow along in the game thread for live updates from Spartan Stadium and game discussion.
Game Preview: Michigan State vs. Iowa
Homecoming weekend vs the Hawkeyes is a huge opportunity for the Spartans.
Michigan State football needed a win in the worst way against Iowa, and the Spartans got it in great fashion. From limiting Iowa's run game to what quarterback Aidan Chiles showed in the second half, we go through everything that happened in a HUGE fourth win of the 2024 season for MSU.
