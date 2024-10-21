Locked On Spartans: Michigan State gets a HUGE win over Iowa

Advertisement

in other news

Michigan State set a goal to finish 6-0; tonight, MSU showed it's possible

Michigan State set a goal to finish 6-0; tonight, MSU showed it's possible

MSU's win over Iowa was not only a boost for this year's team, but it should also pay dividends into the future.

Premium content
 • David Harns
Michigan State downs Iowa 32-20 in record performance by Jonathan Kim

Michigan State downs Iowa 32-20 in record performance by Jonathan Kim

Michigan State gets back in the win column thanks to a 32-20 homecoming victory over Iowa Saturday night.

 • Kevin Knight
Availability report: Michigan State vs. Iowa

Availability report: Michigan State vs. Iowa

Michigan State has released its availability report ahead of the game against Iowa.

Premium contentForums content
 • Brendan Moore
Game Thread: Iowa vs. Michigan State

Game Thread: Iowa vs. Michigan State

Follow along in the game thread for live updates from Spartan Stadium and game discussion.

Premium contentForums content
 • Brendan Moore
Game Preview: Michigan State vs. Iowa

Game Preview: Michigan State vs. Iowa

Homecoming weekend vs the Hawkeyes is a huge opportunity for the Spartans.

 • Kyle Luce

in other news

Michigan State set a goal to finish 6-0; tonight, MSU showed it's possible

Michigan State set a goal to finish 6-0; tonight, MSU showed it's possible

MSU's win over Iowa was not only a boost for this year's team, but it should also pay dividends into the future.

Premium content
 • David Harns
Michigan State downs Iowa 32-20 in record performance by Jonathan Kim

Michigan State downs Iowa 32-20 in record performance by Jonathan Kim

Michigan State gets back in the win column thanks to a 32-20 homecoming victory over Iowa Saturday night.

 • Kevin Knight
Availability report: Michigan State vs. Iowa

Availability report: Michigan State vs. Iowa

Michigan State has released its availability report ahead of the game against Iowa.

Premium contentForums content
 • Brendan Moore
Advertisement
Published Oct 21, 2024
Locked On Spartans: Michigan State gets a HUGE win over Iowa
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Michigan State football needed a win in the worst way against Iowa, and the Spartans got it in great fashion. From limiting Iowa's run game to what quarterback Aidan Chiles showed in the second half, we go through everything that happened in a HUGE fourth win of the 2024 season for MSU.

Advertisement
Michigan State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement