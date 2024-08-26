Last week, Aidan Chiles sounded off on taking the Michigan State over for the upcoming season, so we get in on the bold prediction party too. From Big Noon Kickoff to a big season from Nick Marsh, we take our best shot at making the calls on what will happen in Spartan Stadium this season.

We also get to the Florida State versus Georgia Tech Week Zero game in Dublin and how that made MSU's coaching staff look better as D.J. Uiagalelei looked rather pedestrian for the Seminoles.

Plus, we ponder if eliminating the spring portal window is a no-brainer and take a look at Matt's 12-team College Football Playoff bracket.

Be sure to listen in now to the latest episode as the Spartans get set to kickoff the season against Florida Atlantic this Friday night to start the 2024 season and Jonathan Smith era.