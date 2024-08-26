PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DRldOUkw0SlA0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNGV05STDRKUDQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Locked On Spartans: BOLD predictions to start MSU football game week

Matt Sheehan • Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Last week, Aidan Chiles sounded off on taking the Michigan State over for the upcoming season, so we get in on the bold prediction party too. From Big Noon Kickoff to a big season from Nick Marsh, we take our best shot at making the calls on what will happen in Spartan Stadium this season.

We also get to the Florida State versus Georgia Tech Week Zero game in Dublin and how that made MSU's coaching staff look better as D.J. Uiagalelei looked rather pedestrian for the Seminoles.

Plus, we ponder if eliminating the spring portal window is a no-brainer and take a look at Matt's 12-team College Football Playoff bracket.

Be sure to listen in now to the latest episode as the Spartans get set to kickoff the season against Florida Atlantic this Friday night to start the 2024 season and Jonathan Smith era.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

