Published Jan 16, 2025
Locked On Spartans: A perfect type of win for MSU basketball
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Michigan State basketball scooped up its tenth straight win thanks to the typical Jaden Akins game, but this time his running mate was Frankie Fidler with a huge second half.

Plus, why was this type of game the perfect type of win for MSU ahead of its huge showdown against Illinois?

We also chat with Jeremy Dewar to dive into this weekend's hockey series between No. 1 Michigan State and No. 10 Michigan.

