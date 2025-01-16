Locked On Spartans: A perfect type of win for MSU basketball

Michigan State basketball scooped up its tenth straight win thanks to the typical Jaden Akins game, but this time his running mate was Frankie Fidler with a huge second half.

Plus, why was this type of game the perfect type of win for MSU ahead of its huge showdown against Illinois?

We also chat with Jeremy Dewar to dive into this weekend's hockey series between No. 1 Michigan State and No. 10 Michigan.