East Lansing, Mich. - Chester Kimbrough would like to remember last Friday night’s game for all of the quality plays he made. Kimbrough, starting at nickel back for the first time, was targeted by Western Michigan's pass game as a potential weak link. But he came through, time after time, in coverage - often against the Broncos’ best receiver. It started with a pass break-up in the flat to help thwart Western Michigan’s first possession. And he played well throughout the night, allowing only one reception in six targets. He graded out better than any player on the team in pass defense, according to Pro Football Focus, and No. 1 overall on the Spartan defense. It was the best game he has played in a Michigan State uniform. But he couldn’t think about himself after the game - or even during the game. Late in the second quarter, Kimbrough was the player who accidentally collided with Darius Snow, causing Snow to go down with a season-ending injury. On that play, Kimbrough came in aggressively and maybe somewhat recklessly as Snow attempted to tackle Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler. But by the time Kimbrough’s sideways body arrived at the pile at a high rate of speed, Michigan State safety Kendell Brooks had already hit Tyler, knocking Tyler from Kimbrough’s path. Kimbrough couldn’t stop. He continued forward. Right into Snow. Kimbrough hit Snow with such force that Snow’s right leg shot backward as if it had been kicked by a draft horse. “Oh my God,” Kimbrough said on Tuesday, when asked about the collision. “Snow will always be in my prayers.” Michigan State coaches and personnel have not revealed specifics about Snow’s injury, other than he is out for the season. Kimbrough has relived the play over and over throughout the week. “That play, I just saw an opportunity to make a big hit,” Kimbrough said. “Kendell Brooks, he took the whole hit. He (Brooks) like demolished the dude, and I was already like flying in. Snow came and took the hit. “It stuck with me the whole game, but I had teammates picking me up, telling me it’s football and it’s going to be the next man up. “Right after the game, I texted him. For me, I feel for him. But he’s strong right now. He’s holding up right now.”

With Michigan State players scrambling for a loose ball, Chester Kimbrough (12) was already worriedly tending to Darius Snow (23) seconds after the accidental blow caused Snow's injury.

'IT'S PART OF THE GAME'

Mel Tucker is trying to provide support. Tucker didn’t know the extent of the injury when he saw Snow outside the locker room following the game, but he knew it was serious. “Remember that I told you this,” Tucker said to Snow. “Don’t let anyone tell you want you can and can’t do. Remember I said that. Don’t let anyone tell you. I don’t care who it is.” It was a pep talk toward a long road to recovery. Tucker met with Darius’s father, former Michigan State basketball great Eric Snow, outside the locker room as well. Tucker and Snow go back a long way. They played high school basketball against one another back in the late 1980s when Tucker was at Cleveland Heights and Snow was at Canton McKinley. “Yeah man, it’s so unfortunate,” Tucker told Eric Snow. “Darius was doing such a good job.” Eric Snow nodded. “He has work ahead of him,” Eric told Tucker. “It’s just a different type of work.” Tucker thought about those words three days later. “That’s the approach we have to take and Darius has to take,” Tucker said. “The type of work that he is going to be putting in from this point is going to be different than what he’s been doing, but it’s still going to be work. It’s all work.” No one is blaming Kimbrough. “Injuries are very unfortunate,” Tucker said. “It’s part of the game. But Darius is going to chop, we’re going to chop with him. And we’re going to see how things turn out. "I wouldn’t count him out. He’s just too good, too good of a guy, too much of the ‘it’ factor. He has the pedigree. It runs deep in his blood.”