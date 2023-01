Keon Coleman's time with the Michigan State basketball program has come to an end. MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo announced on Tuesday that after a long discussion with the standout wide receiver, they "came to the joint decision" for Keon to focus on football.

Coleman didn't make his way back to the basketball team until Dec. 26 and only suited up for the Dec. 30 game against Buffalo, although he never checked into the game.

"I love Keon and have such great admiration for him, but I also want what is best for him and his future," Izzo said. "I'm glad we agreed that this was the best plan of action moving forward."