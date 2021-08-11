JFQ Lending V-Cast: Comp & PK on first day in pads at fall camp
East Lansing, Mich. - SpartanMag.com's Jim Comparoni and Paul Konynyk discuss what they saw in practice on Wednesday during the first day in pads for Michigan State's fall camp.
They discuss cornerback Kalon Gervin, linebacker Tank Brown, running backs, Connor Heyward's appearance at tight end and more.
SpartanMag members can access the JFQ Lending V-Cast here.
