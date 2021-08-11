 SpartanMag - JFQ Lending V-Cast: Comp & PK on first day in pads at fall camp
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-11 16:00:20 -0500') }} football Edit

JFQ Lending V-Cast: Comp & PK on first day in pads at fall camp

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

East Lansing, Mich. - SpartanMag.com's Jim Comparoni and Paul Konynyk discuss what they saw in practice on Wednesday during the first day in pads for Michigan State's fall camp.

They discuss cornerback Kalon Gervin, linebacker Tank Brown, running backs, Connor Heyward's appearance at tight end and more.

SpartanMag members can access the JFQ Lending V-Cast here.

🚨Try SpartanMag.com FREE 30 day Trial: https://rvls.co/3qYOmHz

VISIT OUR SPONSOR: JFQ LENDING

Take advantage of historically low interest rates.

Contact Eric Satterwhite of JFQ Lending: esatterwhite@jfqlending.com for a free appraisal.

JFQ Lending carries a five-star rating with the Better Business Bureau and has more than 1800 five-star on-line reviews.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}