Jayden Reed returning to MSU for '22: What It Means & What's Next

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State football received outstanding news for the 2022 football season on Tuesday when third-team All-Big Ten wide receiver Jayden Reed announced that he is returning for his senior season.

Reed made the announcement via social media with the statement:

“Since I was a child, I’ve been dreaming of playing in the NFL and I am one step closer to my goal. After long talks with God, my family, coaches and friends, I’ve come to a final decision to return to Michigan State and use my last year of eligibility. We have unfinished business to take care of. See you in 2022.”

Reed was first-team All-Big Ten as an all-purpose player in 2021 and second-team All-Big Ten as a returner.

Reed led the Big Ten and ranked sixth in the FBS in all-purpose yards per play (18.4).

Reed had 59 receptions on the year for 1,026 yards with 10 TDs in 2021.

He had two of the top 24 all-purpose single-game outings in the FBS of the 2021 season and is the only player in the Top 25 in that category with multiple outings. His 285 yards against Western Kentucky is No. 10 for the 2021 season in all-purpose yardage, and his 261 yards against Youngstown State tied for No. 24.