MSU Uniforms: It's a Green Out Homecoming vs Iowa

MSU Uniforms: It's a Green Out Homecoming vs Iowa

To me, the all-green combo has always meant business.

 • @msu_uniforms
Red Cedar Radar: Iowa versus Michigan State Week 8 Football Preview

Red Cedar Radar: Iowa versus Michigan State Week 8 Football Preview

Sydney and Adam Jacobi, publisher and co-owner of Hawkeye Beacon, preview MSU's matchup against Iowa.

 • Sydney Padgett
Locked On Spartans: Reasons for hope for MSU vs. Iowa on Saturday

Locked On Spartans: Reasons for hope for MSU vs. Iowa on Saturday

Michigan State football is set for a big homecoming showdown as underdogs to Iowa, but where do the Spartans have hope?

 • Matt Sheehan
Saturday's game represents 'whole new season' for Aidan Chiles, MSU offense

Saturday's game represents 'whole new season' for Aidan Chiles, MSU offense

Aidan Chiles: "We talked about winning the bye week, I felt like we won the bye week.”

Premium content
 • Brendan Moore
3-2-1 Preview vs. Iowa: 3 things we want to see, 2 key stats, 1 best bet

3-2-1 Preview vs. Iowa: 3 things we want to see, 2 key stats, 1 best bet

Three things we want to see, two key stats and one best for Michigan State's homecoming game versus Iowa.

 • Matt Sheehan

Published Oct 18, 2024
Iowa vs. Michigan State: Which prospects will be in East Lansing?
Seth Berry and Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Spartans Illustrated Staff

The Michigan State Spartans return to action on Saturday night for a primetime matchup against the always challenging Iowa Hawkeyes. It will mark the Spartans' first home game since Sept. 28.

With their return home, the Spartans will of course be able to host several recruiting visitors on campus on Saturday. The last time we checked in with our sources within the program, the visitors list for this weekend included over 50 prospects.

Below, Spartans Illustrated highlights a significant portion of those visitors expected to be on campus.

Michigan State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
