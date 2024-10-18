Iowa vs. Michigan State: Which prospects will be in East Lansing?

in other news
MSU Uniforms: It's a Green Out Homecoming vs Iowa
To me, the all-green combo has always meant business.
Red Cedar Radar: Iowa versus Michigan State Week 8 Football Preview
Sydney and Adam Jacobi, publisher and co-owner of Hawkeye Beacon, preview MSU's matchup against Iowa.
Locked On Spartans: Reasons for hope for MSU vs. Iowa on Saturday
Michigan State football is set for a big homecoming showdown as underdogs to Iowa, but where do the Spartans have hope?
Saturday's game represents 'whole new season' for Aidan Chiles, MSU offense
Aidan Chiles: "We talked about winning the bye week, I felt like we won the bye week.”
3-2-1 Preview vs. Iowa: 3 things we want to see, 2 key stats, 1 best bet
Three things we want to see, two key stats and one best for Michigan State's homecoming game versus Iowa.
The Michigan State Spartans return to action on Saturday night for a primetime matchup against the always challenging Iowa Hawkeyes. It will mark the Spartans' first home game since Sept. 28.
With their return home, the Spartans will of course be able to host several recruiting visitors on campus on Saturday. The last time we checked in with our sources within the program, the visitors list for this weekend included over 50 prospects.
Below, Spartans Illustrated highlights a significant portion of those visitors expected to be on campus.
