The latest trends in Michigan State apparel are a constantly shifting target. Fans are always on the lookout for fresh and unique ways to show their support for the team they love. With over twelve years of experience in the business, we at Nudge Printing have honed our ability to spot these trends before they pass us by.

Watching the Games

While most fans are simply enjoying the game, we're hard at work observing the finer details. We pay close attention to what the coaching staff is wearing — could Tom Izzo be sporting a stylish new quarter-zip? If so, that could be an indicator of what fans are looking for. We also keep an eye on the crowd, especially the student sections. If there's enthusiasm for a new style, chances are it'll find its way to the Spartan alumni community.

New Jersey Designs

MSU's periodic releases of updated jersey designs present golden opportunities for us. We take inspiration from these fresh looks and incorporate them into our apparel line. For example, if MSU unveils a black jersey with a forest green Spartan helmet, we swiftly create matching black hoodies and t-shirts with the same color scheme.

New Logos Released by MSU

Michigan State regularly introduces new logos and designs, and we're among the first to integrate them. You may remember recent additions like the basketball Sparty logo or the golfing Sparty logo — these are designs provided by MSU, which we leverage to create fresh apparel for fans. It's an excellent way to introduce innovative designs into the community.

Customer Requests and Comments

The easiest way for us to understand what customers want is by simply listening to them. We receive requests for specific designs from customers on a weekly basis. And if one person is looking for a particular garment, it's likely that others share the same desire. These ideas, suggested by real fans, are the ones we're most likely to produce. We strive to create products that Michigan State fans absolutely love, and there's no better way to achieve that than by having fans tell us what they want.

In the realm of designing Michigan State apparel, we've experienced both successes and setbacks. Staying ahead involves a degree of trial and error. That's why we maintain a diverse range of apparel and design options. If you're curious about our current trending Michigan State designs, you can explore them at Nudge Printing's MSU Collection. And if you have a design request or a brilliant idea, don't hesitate to reach out — your input could be the next big thing in MSU fashion!

Editor's Note: This article is written by Gabe Viscomi, the owner of Nudge Printing, an advertising sponsor of Spartans Illustrated.