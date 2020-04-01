Hawkins bullish on young, hungry wide receiver group
EAST LANSING - First-year wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins has a young, energetic receiving corps faced with the challenge of filling the shoes of a veteran playmakers Darrell Stewart and Cody ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news