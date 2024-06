The new Michigan State coaching staff led by head coach Jonathan Smith landed two Hawaiian players in the 2024 recruiting class – four-star offensive lineman Rustin Young and three-star defensive end Kekai Burnett.

The Spartans don’t seem shy about attempting to make the Hawaii to East Lansing pipeline continue into the 2025 recruiting class.

Honolulu native Houston Kaahaaina-Torres took an official visit this past weekend to Michigan State and the offensive center is proud of his Hawaiian roots.

Following the trip, Kaahaaina-Torres recapped the experience with Spartans Illustrated and spoke about the importance of representing his home state.