Haller vows to 'listen to the fans' as part of his 'dream responsibility'

East Lansing, Mich. - Calling it a dream job is not strong enough phrasing. For Alan Haller, being athletic director at Michigan State is, as he said on Tuesday, his “dream responsibility.” Haller gained a standing ovation from Michigan State coaches, trustees, athletes and dignitaries after a 20-minute address at Breslin Center during an event which formally introduced him as the university’s 20th athletic director. “I work for you,” he told student-athletes after asking them to stand in the audience. “I am not the athletic director. I am your athletic director. “My student-athlete experience at Michigan State was transformational. I want all of you to have that same experience.” Haller tied together his roots in the Lansing area as a graduate of Sexton High School, his early introduction to the Michigan State campus as a youth, told stories about his time as a football player at Michigan State, things he learned under George Perles, conveyed his appreciation for mentors such as Dr. Clarence Underwood and former track coach Jim Bibbs. He thanked Bill Beekman, Michigan State president Dr. Samuel Stanley, his former teammates, his family, and the support he has received in recent years from Mark Dantonio. “This is my dream responsibility,” he said. “This is not a job. This is my dream responsibility.” Tom Izzo nodded in approval. "That speech was phenomenal," Izzo said. "He not only is good, he gets better every day. Not only was he good when he was interviewing, I see him growing right in front of my eyes." Haller made statements directly to athletic department staff members, the university community, fans and alumni. “To my department, staff and coaches: I plan to listen, learn and be engaged. “Together we will create a culture of excellence, with a foundation of integrity, honesty, transparency, diversity, equity and inclusion. Together we will support each other during challenging times. We are going to do incredible things together. And we’re going to have a little fun while doing it. “To the Michigan State community, and this great university, we will be a valued partner and member of this institution. Spartan athletics exists to add value to this great community. So we will be an extension of Michigan State. We will be an extension of Michigan State’s values, purpose and mission. “I promise current and former student-athletes, we will work extremely hard to make sure you are proud of your athletic department. “To our alumni, fans and supporters, we will make all of you proud to be affiliated with Michigan State. I guarantee that.”

'I WILL LISTEN TO OUR FANS'

Haller was hired as Michigan State’s athletic director last week. On Friday in Evanston, Ill., he attended his first Spartan football game as the school’s athletic director. He was moved by what he experienced at the tailgates, and in the postgame locker room when head football coach Mel Tucker presented him with a No. 20 Michigan State jersey. The players chanted “A.D.! A.D.! A.D.!” “They went crazy,” Tucker said. Haller loved it. “Coach Tucker, what you did in the locker room and that chant, I can’t describe what that means to me,” Haller said from the podium on Tuesday. During pregame tailgating at Northwestern, Haller began to learn what it feels like to be the Michigan State athletic director. “Before the game, I went out and walked through all of the Michigan State tailgates,” he said. “I was surprised that a lot of people recognized me. It was a really cool experience, getting to know the fans and listening to them.” In true Alan Haller form, he made a mental note of it, and an idea formed. “I was so energized being out there, walking through the tailgates, listening to them,” he said, “so I’m going to bring that to this year. Every home football game, I’ll be outside, walking through the tailgates, staying close to the community and learning from our community because this is about all of us together. This is going to be a community effort in terms of what we do moving forward. I will listen to our fans and supporters and community members.”

INSPIRATION AND MOTIVATION