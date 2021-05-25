Georgia DB eager to visit Michigan State, other finalists
Covington (GA) Newton cornerback Audavion Collins (5-11, 165) is hoping to wrap up the recruiting process sometime in mid-summer after taking official visits to several of the schools recruiting hi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news