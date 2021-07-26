Gates will thrive in competitve environment says HS coach
With the commitment of Dearborn (MI) Fordson standout Antonio Gates Jr., Michigan State is getting a talented wide receiver with a knack for delivering his best performances against difficult match...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news