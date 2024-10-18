Game Preview: Michigan State vs. Iowa

This past bye week was much needed by Michigan State. After three consecutive losses, the Spartans turn the page to the second half of the season. The Iowa Hawkeyes arrive in East Lansing fresh off an impressive 40-16 win against Washington. Star junior running back Kaleb Johnson added to his dominant year on the ground, rushing for 166 yards and two scores. Through six games, Johnson has rushed for 937 yards (7.9 avg per rush) and 12 touchdowns. Coming off the break, MSU's quarterback reflected on the first half of his 2024 campaign. “I came in, I expected myself to do more and I didn’t,” Aidan Chiles explained. “That's behind me. Come in, new season, new week, basically just here to get better.” It’ll take Chiles' best to break down the 28th-best defense in the country, along with the Spartans' ability to convert in the red zone, a notable struggle so far this season as they rank 127 out of 134 teams in red zone efficiency. The Hawkeyes notoriously play hard-nosed, physical, and disciplined defense under head coach Kirk Ferentz. Coming off of a bye week, the Spartans gauntlet of a schedule remains daunting, but a homecoming win would set the tone for the remainder of the season. Let's take a look at the matchup.

2024 statistics review:

Michigan State: -Record: 3-3 (1-2 in Big Ten) -Offense: 349.8 YPG, 229.7 passing YPG, 120.2 rushing YPG -Defense: 300.4 YPG, 186.0 passing YPG, 114.4 rushing YPG -Third-down offense: 41.10% -Third-down defense: 42.35% -Points per game: 19.80 -Points per game allowed: 21.00

Iowa: -Record: 4-2 (2-1 Big Ten) -Offense: 357.5 YPG, 134.7 passing YPG, 222.8 rushing YPG -Defense: 329.8 YPG, 199.0 passing YPG, 130.8 rushing YPG -Third-down offense: 45.1% -Third-down defense: 34.6% -Points per game: 29.17 -Points per game allowed: 17.67

All-Time Series: Iowa leads, 25-22-3 Series in East Lansing: MSU leads, 11-10-1 Last Meeting: Iowa 26, MSU 16 (2023 in Iowa City) Current Series Streak: 2 by Iowa

Uniform Watch

Key Matchups

Slowing down Kaleb Johnson Shutting down Kaleb Johnson has proved nearly impossible this season. His rushing performances, you ask? 119 yards, 187, 173, 206, 86 (against Ohio State), and 166. As well as 5.6 yards per carry after contact, good for second-best in the nation. MSU’s rush defense was one of its strengths in their first five games, but Oregon exploited some holes in the Spartan rush defense, and if MSU is to beat Iowa, it will need to be paved Saturday night. Oregon rushed for 213 yards averaging 5.8 per carry, and they stepped off the gas in the second half. But Iowa’s offense is not Oregon, as Dillon Gabriel's arm talent forces fewer men in the box and rushing lanes open. Iowa runs the ball, unapologetically, and in the last three weeks has only thrown 53 passes. Expect MSU to load the box, and for defensive coordinator Joe Rossi to display a variety of blitz packages to disrupt the Hawkeye attack.

Aidan Chiles Second Act A lot of MSU’s success lies in the arm of the 19-year-old gunslinger. It may not be fair, but it is a fact. The receiving corps has been banged up, with Nick Marsh, Jaron Glover, and Antonio Gates all missing time. With all three back, the developing chemistry between Chiles and his receivers should build confidence, better anticipation, and hopefully more disciplined decision-making.

Finish your dinner (tackle) & force field goals Two weeks ago against Oregon was, for a moment, a close contest, as the Ducks and Spartans traded red zone turnovers. But what swung the momentum away from MSU was the several missed tackles that led to back-breaking chunk plays. It has quietly been an emerging problem for the Spartan defense, as they’ve combined for 35 tackles combined in the OSU and Oregon games. Iowa is going to get theirs on the ground, sure, but the Spartans will need to avoid letting a 5-yard run turn into a house call. Jordan Hall's probable return should help, as the linebacker room had a tough night against the Ducks with 6.5 missed tackles. Stacked boxes, finishing tackles, and - when it gets dense in the red zone - only giving up three points is a massive WIN.

Game Info:

-Date/Kickoff Time: Saturday, Oct. 19 7:34 p.m. Eastern Time -TV Channel/Streaming: NBC & Peacock



-TV Announcers: -Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sidelines) Radio: Spartan Media Network -Radio Play-by-play: George Blaha -Radio Analyst: Jason Strayhorn -Radio Sidelines: Jehuu Caulcrick -Radio Broadcast Host: Will Tieman -Location: East Lansing, Michigan -Stadium: Spartan Stadium (75,005) -Weather Expectations: 57 degrees at kick-off, wind 5 to 7 mph, gusts up to 14 mph.

Final Thoughts: